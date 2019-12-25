After missing the playoffs eight times this past decade, the New York Giants are hoping the glory days will return over the next 10 years.

We’re less than two weeks away from ringing in a new year and a new decade. While people are making New Year’s resolutions, New York Giants’ co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch are planning on how to make this upcoming decade better than this past one.

The Giants missed the playoffs eight times over the last 10 seasons. Nonetheless, they did achieve the ultimate goal in February of 2012 when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 46.

Aside from winning their fourth title, there was little to be excited about with this organization. Don’t hang your head too low, though, as there are reasons to be excited about this team when you consider the upcoming decade.

Here are five Giants predictions for the 2020s:

1. Saquon Barkley will become the Giants’ all-time leading rusher

Despite missing three games this season due to a high ankle sprain, Saquon Barkley surpassed 2,000 rushing yards for his career in the Week 15 win over the Miami Dolphins. Barkley will be a focal point of the Giants for years to come and the front office will make sure of it.

Tiki Barber is the Giants’ all-time leading rusher with 10,449 yards. By the end of the next decade, Barkley will have eclipsed that mark.

2. Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin will be inducted into the Hall of Fame

The two men most synonymous with the Giants’ two recent Super Bowl titles are Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin. What’s sad is that both may have their careers come to an end in 2019. Coughlin was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week after he served as their executive vice president of football operations. Additionally, it’s likely Manning will retire in the offseason.

Nevertheless, sometime before the end of the next decade, both men will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3. The Giants will win their fifth Super Bowl

The New York Giants are the only franchise to win a Super Bowl in each of the last four decades (1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011). It’s hard to envision when the Giants will be Super Bowl contenders again. This past season marked the third consecutive year the team succumbed to double-digit losses.

Giants fans shouldn’t worry, though; this team will find a way to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the fifth time at some point in the upcoming decade.

4. Daniel Jones will make at least two Pro Bowl appearances

When general manager Dave Gettleman took Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, many scoffed at the selection. But Jones quickly silenced his critics, showing remarkable accuracy and mobility. Not to mention, he’s set numerous franchise rookie records.

Jones will continue to show that Gettleman made the right decision in selecting him. He’ll go on to make at least two Pro Bowl appearances in the next decade.

5. The Giants will go through only one coaching change

Due to the Giants missing the playoffs eight times in the decade, three men have served as their head coach during that time (Tom Coughlin, Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur). Based on his pair of losing campaigns, it’s unlikely that the Giants employ Shurmur next season

The 2020s will definitely be better than the 2010s. Overall, the upcoming time period will bring more stability at the head coaching position, as the Giants will have only two different individuals in that spot throughout the entire decade.