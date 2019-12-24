Despite being locked into the fifth seed in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills plan to play most of their starters against the New York Jets Sunday.

The New York Jets‘ quest to finish on a winning note may now be a little more difficult than expected.

With the fifth seed in the AFC postseason safe in hand, there was speculation the Buffalo Bills might rest many of their starters in Sunday’s regular-season finale. This will not be the case, according to Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott who says he will not take the foot off the gas when the Jets come to town this weekend.

“We talked to the team and we’re going to play a majority of the guys and they’re going to practice this week and they’re going to play,” McDermott said per SNY. “To go into detail will take some time, but the majority of guys will play, not all of them. Josh (Allen) will play.”

“They’re not all going to play the same amount in the game. We’re going to be smart with that, but it’s important that we get work in fundamentally and in terms of execution and we stay as sharp as can be.”

The Bills will be looking to complete a season sweep of the Jets as they erased a 16-0 deficit to beat their division rivals in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium.

New York is trying to win its seventh game, which would be the team’s highest win total since 2015 when Todd Bowles’ squad hit 10, but missed the playoffs.