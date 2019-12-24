The New York Giants have signed fullback George Aston to the practice squad ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Big Blue has added depth to their practice squad just a few days before the regular season concludes.

According to Dan Salomone of the New York Giants official website, the team has signed fullback George Aston to the practice squad. When one arrives, another one goes though, as New York has also parted ways with practice squad punter Sean Smith.

Roster update: The Giants have signed FB George Aston to the practice squad. P Sean Smith was terminated from the practice squad.

Aston played his collegiate ball at the University of Pittsburgh. He recently spent time with the Denver Broncos practice squad. In 32 games across three seasons with Pitt, Aston carried the ball a total of 28 times for 85 yards and six touchdowns. He additionally caught 45 balls for 277 yards and eight scores through the air.

It’s unclear if Aston will ever see playing time in the regular season with the Giants. At the end of this year, their current starting fullback, Elijhaa Penny, will have his contract expire. It’s yet to be determined if the Giants will bring Penny back in 2020.

The Giants originally signed Smith to the practice squad in late October. He played his college ball at the University of Dayton. In four seasons (44 games) with the Flyers, Smith punted 203 times for 8,618 yards (42.5 yards-per-punt).

Smith most likely wasn’t going to see the field for the Giants this season unless starting punter Riley Dixon succumbed to injury. Dixon has been great during his Giants tenure thus far, as the organization recently awarded him a three-year contract extension.