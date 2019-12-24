According to a new report, the Brooklyn Nets could be without Kyrie Irving for longer than originally expected.

According to Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com, a Brooklyn Nets source stated that Kyrie Irving could be out for two to three more weeks as a result of his shoulder injury. The source is saying that the team is calling the injury thoracic bursitis.

The Nets have not confirmed this report, but they also haven’t given a firm timetable on when to expect the All-NBA guard back in the lineup. Irving’s last game came on Nov. 14 in a road loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Since Irving went down with a right shoulder impingement, the Nets have started to find a rhythm. In place of Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie has been everything Brooklyn could have hoped for. The crafty finisher is playing his way into his first All-Star Game and the Nets are surging to a 16-3 record without three of their best players.

Obviously Kevin Durant is likely going to miss the season, but it’s also worth noting that Caris LeVert is working his way back from thumb surgery. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, LeVert is cleared for contact and practicing without restrictions.

Despite all the injury woes of this season. The Nets should have no trouble making the playoffs in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. Ensuring the long-term health of core pieces like Irving, Durant, and LeVert will supersede short-term gains in the standings.

The Nets will try to win their fourth in five games when they host the New York Knicks on Dec. 26 (7:30 p.m. ET).