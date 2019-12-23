Several New York Giants players had their best game of the season in their 41-35 overtime victory over the Washington Redskins and deserved a game ball.

The New York Giants earned a season sweep over the Washington Redskins following their thrilling 41-35 overtime victory Sunday at FedEx Field. It marked the first time the Giants swept a divisional opponent since 2016 when they swept the Dallas Cowboys.

Although both teams came into this game with 3-11 records, it was the most exciting game in the NFL on Sunday

The 41 points the Giants put up was the most they scored all season, and it shows that, despite their record, they’re still fighting for themselves and their head coach.

Pat Shurmur’s young team is starting to grow and develop right before our eyes. Some of the players had the best game of the season and deserve to come away with game balls.

Here are the players that earned game balls in the win:

Daniel Jones

After missing the previous two games due to a high ankle sprain, Daniel Jones enjoyed the best game of his young career on Sunday. He completed 28 of 42 passes for 352 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. More importantly, he did not have a turnover for the first time in his career.

DJ making history Watch all FIVE touchdown passes ⤵️#GiantsPride | @FedEx — New York Giants (@Giants) December 22, 2019

The five touchdown passes give Jones 23 on the season, which sets a franchise rookie record. He continues to show that general manager Dave Gettleman made the right decision in taking him with the sixth overall pick and is certainly deserving of a game ball.

Saquon Barkley

There were concerns over Saquon Barkley’s lack of effectiveness with Jones as the starting quarterback. Over the seven previous games Barkley has played with Jones, he’s averaged just 45.3 yards on the ground.

Barkley put those concerns to rest against the Redskins, as he gained 189 yards on the ground on 22 carries, and had an electrifying 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He also caught four balls for 90 yards which included a 33-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

The 279 all-purpose yards Barkley had on Sunday was the most of his career.

You knew he was going to do it …#GiantsPride | #NYGvsWAS pic.twitter.com/APam4jSTWj — New York Giants (@Giants) December 22, 2019

Barkley now has 911 rushing yards on the season and has a realistic chance of going over 1,000 yards next week against the Eagles.

Lorenzo Carter

In his second year in the league, Lorenzo Carter hasn’t taken the next step the Giants were hoping he would take. But on Sunday, he put forth his most productive game of the season, tallying four tackles, snagging four quarterback hits and coming away with 1.5 sacks.

The Giants will need a similar performance from Carter next Sunday when they look to spoil the Eagles’ chances of winning the NFC East.

Kaden Smith

With their top two tight ends in Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison missing the last month and a half of action, the Giants have relied heavily on rookie Kaden Smith. On Sunday, he stepped up when his number was called.

He caught six of the eight balls that were thrown his way (for 35 yards and two touchdowns). His second touchdown was the game-winner in overtime from three yards out after he beat former Giant Landon Collins with an inside move to give the Giants their fourth win of the season.

Nobody knows if Smith will have a role with the Giants following the season, but on Sunday, he earned a game ball.

The Giants will look for similar performances from these players and another solid team effort next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. They’ll attempt to prevent the Eagles from clinching the division title at MetLife Stadium.