New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley gifts a young fan in enemy territory a holiday present after scoring in D.C.

Saquon Barkley is not only tremendous on the field, but he’s an epic off-the-field individual in every sense of giving. On Sunday, in Washington D.C., he did it again.

After busting one to the house—a 67-yard scamper down the right sideline—Barkley gifted a young New York Giants fan with the touchdown ball.

Saquon Barkley gifts a youngster in enemy territory one to remember. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/28yupAwKwC — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) December 22, 2019

The touchdown came on an inside zone that went right down the A-gap. Soon after, Barkley cut to the outside and the Washington Redskins defense had no chance.

You knew he was going to do it …#GiantsPride | #NYGvsWAS pic.twitter.com/APam4jSTWj — New York Giants (@Giants) December 22, 2019

Barkley, 22, has experienced his worst season as a pro. A well-documented ankle injury kept him out of three contests and has limited in him several others. Coming into Sunday’s contest, Barkley has gained 722 yards and four touchdowns on 178 attempts to go along with 323 yards and a score on 45 receptions.

On Sunday, Barkley has amassed 136 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while chipping in with 82 yards and a touchdown on three grabs. He currently leads his team in both rushing and receiving.

The Giants lead the Redskins, 35-21, early in the fourth quarter. Along with Barkley, young Daniel Jones has returned to action with energy. His 244 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-27 passing has dominated the contest up to this point.

As it relates tot he kid watching his heroes in Washington D.C., the heart of enemy territory, Barkley just provided him one of the greatest sports memories he’ll live with for the rest of his life. It’s just the latest of what Saquon Barkley brings to the table for the New York Football Giants organization.