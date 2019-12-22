Le’Veon Bell and the New York Jets put a major dent in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff hopes with an upset victory, 16-10.

New York Jets 16 (6-9)

(6-9) Pittsburgh Steelers 10 (8-7)

(8-7) NFL, Final, Box Score

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Hines Ward wanted a Gatorade bath in the dead cold of December. The New York Jets were able to grant his wish after upsetting the Steelers, 16-10, Sunday afternoon.

The Jets began the game with a strong opening drive, which has been a huge part of their mid-season success. The drive was an 11-play 75-yard trek. It ended with a 23-yard scoring grab from Robby Anderson, putting the Jets up 7-0 in the early going.

Robby Anderson, who is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, hauls in a 23-yard TD from Sam Darnold. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/SqQ7LYpMEb — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2019

New York’s harassment of Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks began shortly thereafter.

Tarell Basham and Marcus Maye forced starter Devlin Hodges out of the game with interceptions. Maye’s INT was the last straw for Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin. He pulled Hodges and inserted Mason Rudolph into the lineup.

Duck Hodges with another duck of a pass, gets picked off by Tarell Basham.pic.twitter.com/Ic7NrtSbc5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2019

Sam Ficken booted a 54-yarder in the first half, setting a new career-long, to put the Jets ahead 10-0.

With Rudolph in the game, the Steelers, who were fighting for their playoff lives, were able to fight their way back into the game with a field goal from Chris Boswell.

After a T.J. Watt strip-sack of Sam Darnold in the dying minutes of the first half, Rudolph found Dionte Johnson for a 29-yard touchdown. The game was tied at the end of the first half.

The defenses took over in the second half. Late in the fourth quarter, Rudolph was forced out of the game due to a shoulder injury.

Ficken hit two field goals, which created enough separation to earn the Jets the upset victory.

Pittsburgh had the ball with under two minutes left down by six, but Hodges and company were unable to pull off the comeback.

The Jets (6-9) end their season on the road against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS).