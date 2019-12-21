New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell posts a highlight reel to Instagram ahead of his first matchup with his former team.

There will be a few reasons to watch the New York Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. For one, the Steelers are the six seed in the playoff picture right now and will likely need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. But also, Pittsburgh will be seeing a familiar face.

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell will be playing his first game against his former team. The former Pro Bowler hasn’t played a game for Pittsburgh since 2017. He sat out all of last year due to a contract dispute. On Saturday, Bell posted a highlight reel to Instagram, including clips of him as a Jet and also from his time with the Steelers. It’s unclear why he posted this, but likely for nostalgia and hype-related purposes.

Pittsburgh originally drafted Bell in the second round (No. 48 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made three Pro Bowls (2014, 2016, 2017) and was a two-time First-team All-Pro (2014, 2017) during his Steelers tenure.

In his first season with the Jets, Bell has struggled for the most part. He’s rushed for 676 yards on a 3.3 yards-per-carry rate with three touchdowns in 13 games. Bell has additionally caught 57 balls for 404 yards and one score through the air. He’s also playing with a below-average offensive line that’s dealt with numerous setbacks throughout the year.

At 5-9, the Jets will take on the 8-6 Steelers this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff will be at 1:00 p.m. ET.