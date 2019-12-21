Five free agents for the New York Giants to consider this offseason

With the New York Giants set to have $80 million in cap space this offseason, there are several free-agents they could look to target.

The New York Giants are in the midst of a rebuild and this offseason will be crucial if the team wants to build its way back into NFL contention.

With players on the current roster such as Eli Manning, and traded players like Damon Harrison, set to finally come off the books, the Giants will have approximately $80 million in cap space this offseason.

This means they can afford to be aggressive in free agency, unlike the last two offseasons.

Which free-agents should they target? Let’s take a look at five potential external options.

Arik Armstead, DE (49ers)

If the Giants want to get back to the postseason, they need to generate a pass rush. They can find an immediate impact in that department by adding 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead.

With Lenard Williams’s future in question, Armstead would provide the perfect replacement. This season, the 26-year-old has recorded 10 sacks, 49 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

At 26, Armstead’s price tag may be high, but the Giants have to add a reliable pass rusher even if they think they can land Chase Young in the draft. Thus, adding Armstead makes too much sense to pass up.

Connor McGovern, C (Broncos)

Since center Shaun O’Hara retired, it’s been a revolving door at the position. With Jon Halapio a free agent, the Giants could look to upgrade the position by adding Broncos center Connor McGovern.

In three NFL seasons, McGovern has only allowed 4.5 sacks over the course of 45 games. This season, McGovern has yet to commit a penalty and has allowed just 2.5 sacks.

The former fifth-round draft pick would be a clear upgrade at the center position and help patch up an offensive line that has struggled for several seasons.

Danny Trevathan, ILB (Bears)

Similarly to the center position, middle linebacker has also been a position the Giants have struggled to find a steady starter.

They can add just that with 29-year-old Danny Trevathan.

Trevathan’s been the captain of a Bears defense that’s been among the NFL’s best in recent seasons. He also spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos, when, in 2013, he tallied a 152-total-tackle season, and in 2015, helped Denver win Super Bowl 50.

In 2018, Trevathan started all 16 games, recording 102 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

This season, Trevathan was held to nine games due to injury; thus, his price tag will likely be a little lower than it would’ve had been.

Jack Conklin, OT (Titans)

With veteran Mike Remmers a free agent and Nate Solder a disaster, the Giants must add at least one offensive tackle this offseason. No addition would be better than Titans’ offensive tackle and former first-round draft pick Jack Conklin.

The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle has allowed just 9.5 sacks in his four-year carer, all of which he’s been a stater. In 2019, he’s allowed two sacks, but is currently on a streak of 11-straight games without one allowed.

With no reliable offensive tackles on the current roster, the Giants would be wise to invest in the 25-year old who’s in the prime of his carer.

James Bradberry, CB (Panthers)

With Janoris Jenkins no longer around, the Giants no longer enjoy a veteran presence in their young secondary. They could fix that this offseason with Panthers cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry was drafted by now-Giants general manager Dave Gettleman in the second round of the 2016 draft and has since developed into one of the games more underrated corners.

This season, Bradberry has defended nine passes and grabbed a carer-high three interceptions despite missing a game due to injury.

His best season yet came in 2018 when he defended 15 passes, grabbed two interceptions, forced a fumble and recorded a sack.

At just 26, Bradberry offers experience but is still in the prime of his carer, making him a perfect fit for a Giants team trying to develop a winning culture.