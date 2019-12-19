With Spencer Dinwiddie thriving at the point guard position, former Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Pierce has a bold idea for his old squad.

The Brooklyn Nets took the NBA by storm this offseason when they signed both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to big-money free-agent contracts.

While it was known Durant likely would miss the entire season, the same cannot be said for Irving, who’s played in just 11 games so far this season due to injury.

With Irving out, Spencer Dinwiddie has stepped in at the point guard position and thrived. The 26-year-old is averaging 21.4 points per game with 6.3 assists.

With that in mind, former Net and current ESPN analyst Paul Pierce had a bold idea for his old squad, move Irving to shooting guard.

On ESPN’s The Jump, Pierce said, “I think you got to play them both. And I really think Kyrie is a better player off the ball because Dinwiddie has been in the system for a year, they really had fun last year, they went to the playoffs, so they’re really used to him playing with that core group,” Pierce said. “Now Kyrie played his best basketball with Cleveland, with LeBron being the primary ball-handler.”

The former NBA Finals MVP also added, “I look at him and Dinwiddie should be the guy who manages the game. Kyrie is a better scorer so put him at the two-guard. I think it would go better that way than with Kyrie being the primary ball-handler. Because he likes to go into his shake-and-bake, guys are watching and not touching the ball. So I like him better at the two next to Dinwiddie.”

This idea from Pierce may just be too bold as Irving signed a four-year, $164 million deal back in July to be the Nets point guard.

However, it’s hard to disagree with the Nets’ need to have Irving and Dinwiddie on the court together. But it’s an unlikely idea considering the $164 million Kyrie is owed.