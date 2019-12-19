The New York Red Bulls troll NYCFC with a baseball bat

The New York Red Bulls’ social media team represented their rivals, New York City F.C., as a baseball bat in a digital flyer.

The MLS offseason doesn’t end until Feb. 29. That doesn’t mean the rivalry between the New York Red Bulls and NYCFC has gone away, though. There’s no such thing as offseason when it comes to the Hudson rivalry.

The MLS released its schedule on Thursday and the Red Bulls’ media team took advantage of the release by creatively announcing the team’s schedule online.

The team made an art gallery in which they taped different objects or food on a blank space to symbolize their opponents.

For Columbus Crew, the Red Bulls’ media team put a yellow helmet. The Philadelphia Union were represented by a fake snake. Poutine represented the Montreal Impact.

For NYCFC, the easy guess would be a toy smurf–that’s been the comical way to represent NYCFC. But no, the Red Bulls’ media team put a baseball bat for NYCFC.

𝓦𝓮𝓵𝓬𝓸𝓶𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝓸𝓾𝓻 𝓮𝔁𝓱𝓲𝓫𝓲𝓽 𝗔𝗥𝗧 | 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘

𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗔

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 | 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘀 pic.twitter.com/nFv0pCmvbx — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) December 19, 2019

It seems like the jokes about the Cityzens playing at Yankee Stadium will never end. It’s a rough time to remind NYCFC fans that their club plays in a baseball stadium.

Just a day before the MLS released their schedule, the Bronx-based club shared that the Yankee Stadium won’t be the only baseball park they will play next season. The team will also host four of their games at Citi Field.

NYCFC fans will surely keep their rival’s art gallery in mind. Maybe, NYCFC will respond by taping a map of New Jersey to the wall.

As comical as the back and forth jokes between the two rivals may be, it’s meaningless. What really matters is this: the MLS released their schedule, the two clubs will play each other on May 31 at the Yankee Stadium and on Aug. 23 at the Red Bull Arena.