A New York Red Bulls social media impersonator deceived some fans, making them think their team signed former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli.

It’s been an awfully quiet offseason for the New York Red Bulls so far. The only player the club signed is the Portland Timbers’ backup goalkeeper from last season, Kendall McIntosh.

The quiet offseason is very frustrating to the fans. Not only did the team underperform last season, but the club also released nine players, and their All-Star left-back, Kemar Lawrence, could be on the move too.

There’s a desperate need for fresh blood at the Red Bull Arena.

Some RBNY fans thought their wish of having a new superstar on their team was fulfilled while scrolling down on Twitter on Thursday.

An account with the same profile picture and name as the Red Bulls’ tweeted that the team signed Brescia Calcio forward, Mario Balotelli.

Back on Nov. 26, MLS writer Greg Seltzer reasoned that New York is one of the teams Balotelli could join this winter break. Hence, it was easy to fall for this one.

Indeed, some RBNY fans did fall for the Red Bulls’ social media impersonator’s fake news.

Lol I was so hyped — AngeloGiuseppeGreco (@angelogrexx) December 18, 2019

Some RBNY supporters were irritated after getting caught, which is understandable.

New York fan Joe Porcelli replied, “That was funny the first time someone did it. Now: not funny. Nor entertaining. Merely annoying.”

The impersonator is still tweeting fake news. He posted that the Red Bulls will play all of their home matches at the second’s team home field, MSU Park, next season on Thursday.

Be aware of social media. Always look for the verified checkmark on a team or sports website’s account before you get excited or irritated about a report.