The New York Jets have added depth to their running back spot by signing veteran Kenneth Dixon to the active roster.

Ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Jets have added a new face to the running back room. On Tuesday, the organization announced they signed Kenneth Dixon to the active roster. Dixon previously spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the fourth round (No. 134 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

We have signed RB Kenneth Dixon to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/MJmWHHgU97 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 19, 2019

This could be due to Bilal Powell‘s lingering ankle injury. The veteran sat out the Week 15 loss to the Ravens. He’s been limited in practice this week and was on the team’s injury report as of Wednesday.

Dixon has only played in 18 games combined in his first four years in the league, all of which were with Baltimore. He played in 12 matchups in 2016, totaling 382 yards and two touchdowns, along with six games in 2018, where he rushed for 333 yards and another pair of scores.

The veteran missed all of the 2017 campaign due to a suspension and torn meniscus and much of 2018 due to an additional knee injury. He fractured his knee this past preseason and was placed on injured reserve in late August. The Ravens then waived Dixon with an injury settlement in September.

He played his collegiate ball at Lousiana Tech. Through 47 games across four seasons, Dixon rushed for 4,483 yards and 72 touchdowns. He additionally caught 87 balls for 969 yards and 15 scores through the air.

Dixon could have a chance to play in his first regular-season game since 2018 this Sunday. The Jets kick off against Pittsburgh at MetLife Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET.