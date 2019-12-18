The New York Giants have signed second-year defensive back Rashaan Gaulden off the practice squad ahead of Week 16.

Rashaan Gaulden has now begun a new chapter with the New York Giants. On Wednesday, the organization announced they signed him off their practice squad. Gaulden is a second-year defensive back who played his collegiate ball at the University of Tennessee.

Through 31 games in college (three separate seasons), Gaulden combined for 137 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, one interception, and nine passes defended. He additionally forced one fumble and recovered three.

The Carolina Panthers drafted Gaulden in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Through 15 games in his rookie season, he combined for 17 total tackles and one pass defended. However, this year, his defensive role decreased. Through nine games, he was only on the field for 18 defensive snaps, compared to 143 snaps last year. Thus, he racked up just one combined tackle.

Gaulden was more of a special teams weapon this season, having been on the field for 172 snaps in those regards. The Panthers waived him on Nov. 25, with the Giants signing him to their practice squad on Dec. 4.

It’s clear the Giants signed him due to the fact that they’ve been down one corner. The team waived Janoris Jenkins last week, so the addition of Gaulden is definitely for depth-related purposes

New York kicks off against the Washington Redskins on the road this Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET. After that, they’ll close out the season against the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday, Dec. 29. That matchup will also kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.