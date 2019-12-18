The Brooklyn Nets came away with an important. split against the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend.

The Clean Sweep guys are joined by Nolan Jensen to suss out all the good and bad from a back-to-back against two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets could never get over the hump against the Toronto Raptors, but they had no trouble dismantling the Philadelphia 76ers the following night.

Saturday’s game wasn’t pretty. An early three-point barrage gave Toronto an early lead and their swarming defense ensured that the Nets couldn’t complete the comeback. Brooklyn showed some grit and wouldn’t quit, but the Raptors were too much in the end.

That loss would have stung for longer if not for the dominant win over Philly the very next night. Sure, the Sixers were without Joel Embiid due to an upper respiratory infection, but a win is a win. Spencer Dinwiddie paced the Nets with 24 points and six assists. He was the “adult in the gym.”

It’s becoming clear that the Nets are going to be a playoff team this season, but how far can they go once they reach the playoffs is a different story. Looking beyond the 2019-20 season, a championship is the ultimate goal.

The guys also try to discuss the likelihood of this core group of Nets bringing a championship to Brooklyn. With all the injuries and roster reconfiguration, it’s still difficult to figure out exactly what the Nets will look like at full strength.

Clean Sweep is breaking down anything and everything relevant to Brooklyn Nets basketball.