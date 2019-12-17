New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams, the best at his position in the NFL, is named to the Pro Bowl for a second-consecutive season.

Running backs can’t beat Jamal Adams on the edge. Tight ends can’t beat Jamal Adams down the seam. Quarterbacks can’t even think about challenging Jamal Adams in deep-half zone coverage.

Nothing can beat Jamal Adams. (Well, perhaps a nagging ankle injury could slow him down, but that’s about it.)

It’s why No. 33 is an NFL Pro Bowl player, yet again.

On Tuesday night, the NFL released its 2019 Pro Bowl teams. Adams, starting at strong safety for the AFC, is the New York Jets lone representative.

Of course, Adams was appreciative of the support, as shown by a Tuesday night tweet.

“Thankful for the recognition, appreciate everyone who voted for the president.”

Adams, 24, has an interception (returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, one fumble recover, six pass deflections, 6.5 sacks and 64 total tackles in 12 games played. The Jets have missed his talents over the last two games, as the President’s ankle hasn’t allowed him to dress for the first time in his young career.

Adams leads the team in tackles, forced fumbles, quarterback hits (12), and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (8), fumble recoveries (1), and pass deflections. Only Jordan Jenkins has more sacks than the Jets stud safety (7).

He is the best safety in the NFL. While Derwin James and Eddie Jackson beat him out for First-Team All-Pro honors a year ago (Adams settled in on the Second-Team), what the LSU product showcases on a week-to-week basis is as brilliant as it gets.