New York Jets All-Pro Jamal Adams leads all strong safeties in Pro Bowl fan votes ahead of Tuesday’s revealing of the final results.

The NFL recently held its Pro Bowl fan vote. This is the first stage in Pro Bowl voting before the players and coaches provide their opinions on who should receive an opportunity as well.

There were some players who were definitely expected to receive the voting recognition they did. This includes Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The second-year pro received 704,699 total fan votes, the most by any player. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook additionally received 431,748 fan votes. There was a local individual, however, who received the most votes for their position. New York Jets All-Pro Jamal Adams led all strong safeties with 186,068 fan votes.

Jamal Adams led all strong safeties in the NFL's Pro Bowl fan voting with 186,068 votes. … Seems likely he'll be a Pro Bowler for the second straight year once the players and coaches votes are tallied, too. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 16, 2019

Adams, 24, made his first Pro Bowl last year in just his second season. He was also selected to his first All-Pro team. Despite dealing with injuries this year (has missed two games), it looks like Adams will receive some of the same accolades he achieved in 2018.

Through 12 games, the third-year pro has racked up 64 combined tackles with eight tackles-for-loss, 12 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception (one pick-six), and six passes defended. He’s essentially the quarterback of the Jets defense and should absolutely be given the opportunity to participate in his second Pro Bowl.

Adams is the only Jets player to receive the most votes for his respective position. The players and coaches votes have yet to be revealed. The league will release the final Pro Bowl results on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.