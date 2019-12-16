A.D. San Carlos striker, Alvaro Saborio, has a terrific scoring record against New York City F.C. and a chance to add to it.

New York City F.C.’s first opponent in the CONCACAF Champions League was announced on Dec. 9. The 2019 MLS Eastern Conference regular-season champions will play Costa Rican side, A.D. San Carlos, in the first round of the Champions League. The first game will take place on Feb. 19 away from home.

The two clubs have never played each other before. They’re about 6,449.6 km apart, their front offices don’t speak the same language, and a player has never represented both sides.

Before both teams qualified for the Champions League, the two had no prior connection.

It would make sense that NYCFC wouldn’t have any bad memories about San Carlos’ players. However, there’s a player in San Carlos’ roster who was once a mosquito to NYCFC’s ears—Costa Rican legend, Alvaro Saborio.

During his MLS days, Saborio netted three goals in his four matches against the Bronx-based club.

The forward’s last goal against NYCFC was one that didn’t sit well with the Cityzens at all. It was a 92nd-minute winner on Oct. 2, 2015. Saborio’s goal for D.C. United snapped New York’s three-match winning streak then.

In the 37-year-old’s previous outing versus The Pigeons, he netted a 36th-minute opener. NYCFC did turn things around though and won the match 3-1.

Saborio played his first match against New York on May 23, 2015, as a Real Salt Lake player. He scored RSL’s second goal in a 2-0 win.

NYCFC isn’t the only New York team Saborio had a knack for scoring against. He also has a stellar scoring record against the New York Red Bulls. The striker tallied six goals against the Red Bulls in seven games, including a hat trick.

NYCFC will look to end Saborio’s scoring feast against New York. It should be easier to stop him now that the Costa Rican is 37. He’s also in a league that’s below the MLS standards.

Despite his age, Saborio was San Carlos’ top scorer last season. If he does manage to drag his scoring form to the CL’s first round, the Costa Rican would just be begging to write his name on New York soccer’s most wanted list.