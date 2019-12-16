The New Orleans Saints have reportedly claimed recently-waived New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Last Friday, the New York Giants made the ultimate decision to waive veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins. This came after Jenkins sent an inappropriate tweet to a fan that included a very offensive and derogatory term. He then stated that the usage of the term was a part of his slang, which obviously didn’t make things any better.

Now, Jenkins has found himself on a new team with just two weeks left in the regular season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Monday that the New Orleans Saints have claimed Jenkins off waivers. The move will be deferred to Tuesday, being that the Saints play on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

The #Saints claimed CB Janoris Jenkins off waivers, sources tell @RapSheet and me. It's deferred until tomorrow because they play tonight. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 16, 2019

Jenkins will thus be joining a team that’s attempting to finish the regular season strong ahead of the NFL Playoffs. Prior to their Week 15 game, the Saints are 10-3 and have clinched the NFC South division. If the season were to end today, they would be the No. 3 seed in the NFC and would take on the six-seeded Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round.

The veteran defensive back expressed relief on Twitter after his release from Big Blue. Unless something happens (injury, suspension, another terrible decision on social media, etc.), Jenkins will be playing in the postseason for the first time since 2016. In that year, the Giants were 11-5 but lost in the Wild Card round to the Green Bay Packers.

Jenkins will also be reuniting with Saints cornerback Eli Apple. The Giants drafted Apple with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. New York traded him to New Orleans in October of last year for a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2020 seventh-round pick.