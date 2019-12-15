New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is running hard and breaking ankles against the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

Now this is the Saquon Barkley the entire football-loving world knows and loves.

Early in the third quarter, the New York Giants stud back has tallied 53 yards on 12 carries, but one run late in the first quarter has the football world buzzing.

The Penn State product took what looked to be a split zone, bounced it outside to the right, and destroyed the ankles of a Miami Dolphins defensive back.

Ouch. As I said, that’s the Saquon we have all come to know.

The Miami Dolphins defensive back who left his ankles on the MetLife Stadium turf was cornerback Nik Needham. Perhaps he’ll have the opportunity to collect those valuable body parts once the contest ends.

Barkley’s squad is currently leading the Fins 14-10 early in the third. Eli Manning has tossed two touchdowns, one to Golden Tate in the first half and another to young Darius Slayton early in the second half.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is doing his best to recapture a little MetLife magic. His stat line consists of 201 yards and a touchdown on 17-of-27 passing.