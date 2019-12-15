Spencer Dinwiddie is known more for his craftiness, but the Brooklyn Nets point guard can play above the rim too. Just ask Tobias Harris.

Spencer Dinwiddie is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now. The 6-foot-5 point guard is spurring the Brooklyn Nets while the team deals with injuries to Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

Dinwiddie is at his best when he’s going to the rim and Tobias Harris had a front-row seat to his latest exploits. The Philadelphia 76ers forward makes a valiant attempt to stop Dinwiddie at the bucket, but he never had a chance. Richard Jefferson’s on-point reaction makes the dunk that much better.

When Irving went down with a shoulder impingement, head coach Kenny Atkinson needed someone to step up and take over as the alpha dog. Dinwiddie has done just that. He’s playing at an All-Star caliber level right now and if he keeps this up through January, he might have a legitimate case for his first-ever All-Star appearance. Obviously, that’s still a long way off, though.

In the 14 games the Nets have played without Irving, Dinwiddie is averaging 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He has palpable chemistry with Jarrett Allen after playing in their third season together and he seems to be developing an on-court connection with DeAndre Jordan as well.

It’s still unclear when Irving and LeVert are going to return to the lineup, but until then, Dinwiddie seems completely comfortable running the offense. Entering Sunday, the Nets were 13-12 and sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Dinwiddie has been the driving force in Brooklyn’s play over the past few weeks.