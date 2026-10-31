USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All numbers approximate, of course.

Anyway … we have gotten Goose Gossage’s take on the Yankees‘ latest October flameout with hours to spare before the calendar turns to November.

And, as the firebrand Hall of Famer has developed a reputation for, he pulled no punches.

“It starts at the top,” Gossage told NJ.com. “A dead fish stinks from the head down. … I saw (Yankees president) Randy Levine talking on TV and in the background was a picture of [late owner George] Steinbrenner. He should be ashamed, sitting there with a picture of Mr. Steinbrenner because we all know what George thought of the Yankees. Oh my God, the stuff that’s going on there. Mr. Steinbrenner is rolling over in his grave.”

Some other highlights!

On Jazz Chisholm: “He’s a disgrace to the Yankees. He’s a clown.”

On what former Yankees coaches have told him: “Coaches that have been fired there in the last 15-to-20 years have told me they’ve never been so disappointed in the expectations that they had when they came to the Yankees, and it wasn’t what they thought it would be.”

Who does he blame for the championship drought? “The whole regime. Hal (Steinbrenner) and the whole front office. Hal should sell the team. It’s all about money. All the Yankees do is ka-ching, ka-ching, ka-ching. Hal doesn’t (care) about winning.”

The full interview is here.