Yanks make first deadline move, ship Camilo Doval to Pirates

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The New York Yankees made their first move ahead of Monday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline and sent right-handed reliever to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Yankees received prospects Omar Alfonzo and Luis Cruz in return.

Jeff Passan was first with the Bronx Bombers’ first move:

Trade news: The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring right-handed reliever Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees for two prospects, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2026

Doval, acquired from the Giants a year go, was earning $6.1 million this season and struggling in a high leverage bullpen role. Quite a step back considering he led the National League in saves in 2023. Doval posted a 4.63 ERA with two saves in 66 games as a Yankee and now gets a fresh start in a smaller market.

Equally helpful is Pittsburgh desperately needing an improvement over current closer Gregory Soto. Doval’s velocity touches 103 mph and, at his best, is a ground ball machine. Even this season, amidst all his struggles, his ground ball rate (GB%) stands at 57.3%.

The Yankees didn’t get chump change from Pittsburgh either. Alfonzo was the Pirates’ No. 17 prospect and his father, Eliézer, is a former big league catcher. His brother, Eliézer Jr., made his MLB debut with the Dodgers this season. One could say backstops run in the family!

The 22-year-old hit .238 with nine home runs across three minor league levels this year and is very much a work in progress.

The more intriguing prospect, on the other hand, is the younger Cruz. The 18-year-old bats left-handed and hit .313 for the Pirates’ Dominican Summer League team, albeit with no home runs thanks to a spindly 6-foot-1, 155-pound frame. His power should improve as he grows into his body. More notably, in just 17 games this summer, Cruz drew 12 walks and only struck out twice.

Neither man will make the big leagues this year but make no mistake. This is one Yankees move of what could (and should) be many. The team still needs catching help. Another reliever is needed to cover Doval’s spot. But New York also needs to target a big bat while Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton are injured.

And with about 50 hours remaining until the Monday deadline? Count on the Yankees buying hard and fast.