Could Yankees make CJ Abrams another Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

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The Athletic reported over the weekend that the Yankees have checked in on Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams in the leadup to the August 3 trade deadline.

Hours later, outfielder Cody Bellinger pulled a hamstring legging out a double and hit the injured list the next day. Even if he’s only out for the minimum ten days (unlikely), the Yankees are still down another bat with Aaron Judge still out indefinitely with a broken rib.

Taking a look at the market, the answer lies not only in Abrams, but second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Now, let’s establish this quickly. The Yankees should not trade Chisholm for Abrams straight-up. Chisholm has a streaky bat, but a clutch glove at second base with a +5 fielding run value (FRV). He’s way too important in the long-term playoff picture, lest the Yankees move him in another deal to establish Abrams at shortstop and stick, say, Jose Caballero at second base.

Rather, let’s take a look at when the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins back at the 2024 trade deadline. New York sent a trio of prospects headlined by catcher/DH Agustín Ramirez to South Florida for Chisholm…to play third base in the Bronx. The Yankees already had Gleyber Torres set at second base, so Jazz was shifted to the hot corner.

And, not for nothing, he did alright for a midseason position change. A +4 FRV and +6 outs above average (OAA). He’s since moved back to second base, and will either move on in free agency or probably sign a similar Bellinger-esque five-year deal to stay in New York.

So, what does that have to do with CJ Abrams potentially (and, perhaps, hopefully) donning the pinstripes by August 3? Well, having two more years of arbitration—just like Jazz Chisholm Jr. did when he came to New York—certainly helps. Similarly, shortstop is spoken for in Yankeeland: Caballero has +8 defensive runs saved (DRS) despite a -2 FRV, and top prospect George Lombard Jr. may debut soon. A scout recently told Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch that the youngster plays “exceptional defense.”

Compare that to Abrams who, though he’s batting .297 with 27 home runs and a 158 wRC+ this year, isn’t a great fielder at short. He has a -5 DRS and -8 FRV. If he’s willing to learn a new position on the fly, the Yankees could be ideal.

The question is where? Third base? Probably not, Ryan McMahon is still an elite Gold glove third baseman despite having a down year in the field. But his bat hasn’t proved any better outside of Colorado, and he comes with a $16 million pricetag for next season. More likely the Yankees take the L on the bat and keep McMahon for the glove.

That leaves the outfield, where the Yankees have voids in both left and right with both Bellinger and Judge out. Abrams has limited experience in the outfield, only 12 innings in right field with the Padres back in 2022. He’s in the 1st percentile for range at shortstop, so maybe his long stride is better suited for the outfield? He doesn’t have much of an arm, but the man needs a position if he’s going to be a Yankee.

What’s more, the Yankees have more than enough pieces to make the deal happen. Just look at the Nationals’ recently trading Curtis Mead, in a breakout season with 17 home runs and a 134 wRC+, to the Red Sox. They got a young controllable pitcher in lefty Connelly Early.

The Yankees have controllable pitching in spades, and not just the struggling second-year righty Will Warren. Rookie Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz has shown promise in a few spot starts. Reliever Camilo Doval also has a year of arbitration remaining. Jasson Dominguez is still a high-ceiling switch-hitter who might just need out of New York.

And that’s not even getting into the treasure trove of minor league pitching depth the Yankees have. Brendan Beck. Ben Hess. Former Texas Tech standout Chase Hampton.

All this to say that if the Yankees decide they want CJ Abrams, how they utilize him is a lot easier than it seems. Give him a shot in left field, maybe go the Oneil Cruz route and try him in center too.

The fact of the matter is that with Bellinger now out, the Yankees need power in the lineup ASAP. Abrams, meanwhile, is only batting .487 with seven home runs in nine games since the Break.

There’s a deal to be made. It’s just a matter if the Yankees actually want to make it while also prioritizing a righty-hitting catcher. Or, per usual, more bullpen help.

The move is yours, Brian Cashman. Be smart with it.