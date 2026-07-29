New York Online Casinos: When Could They Be Legalized

There’s not much debate that online casinos in New York would be big business for the state.

Already the market leader when it comes to online sports betting revenue, New York would be a huge addition to legalized iGaming in the US.

But, is there much glimmer for that to become a reality anytime soon?

Here’s the latest on the potential for New York online casinos.

New York iGaming Legislation Not a Priority for Hochul

Despite continued shortcomings with previous bills, New York is always going to have iGaming brought to the table.

That’s because Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. is a strong supporter of the idea and is committed to filing a bill each legislative session.

Addaboo filed Senate Bill 2614 to authorize interactive gaming and interactive lottery in New York again in January 2026, but it gained little traction.

SB2614 would see any casino, online sports betting operator, New York tribe, and video lottery terminal facility eligible to apply for an online casino license.

Addabbo believes that an iGaming bill could pass the New York Senate and New York Assembly, but doesn’t believe Gov. Kathy Hochul will sign any iGaming legislation.

Hochul hasn’t made any public statements that take a clear stance against iGaming, but has been strong in pushing for stringent responsible gambling directives in New York.

Hochul Fighting Unregulated Gambling in New York

Hochul has come out strongly against online gambling that isn’t regulated in New York.

In December, she signed a bill that banned dual-currency sweepstakes gaming.

Senate Bill 5935A was actually introduced by Addabbo as well, and it received nearly unanimous support in the Senate and Assembly before reaching Hochul’s desk.

Along with the sweepstakes ban, Hochul spoke out strong against prediction markets, as she feels they violate the state’s gambling policies. In a statement this past April, Hochul noted:

“Once again, this administration is prioritizing big corporations over consumers and New Yorkers’ best interests. New York’s gambling laws are designed to protect consumers, whether they are placing bets in a prediction market or a casino. When gambling platforms, including prediction markets, violate our laws, we will not hesitate to hold them accountable. We look forward to continuing to defend our laws in court.”

A lawsuit filed against prediction market operator Kalshi resulted in the operator being denied the ability to offer sports event contracts in New York. The legal battle continues, but shows that Hochul is committed to keeping New York to only state-approved gambling options.

Downstate Casinos Approved, Begin Multi-Year Development

The biggest development for gambling expansion in New York came at the end of 2025 when three downstate casino projects were approved and licensed to begin construction in 2026.

Resorts World New York City, Bally’s Bronx and Hard Rock Metropolitan Park all are multi-billion-dollar projects that are expected to be finished in late 2030 or early 2031.

Resorts World New York City actually has already opened up the first table casino games in New York City history. They were able to begin offering gaming in April while starting their expansion project.

All three of these projects are expected to bring in significant revenue, both in business and taxes for the state, once they are completed.

Establishing legalized iGaming could jeopardize the projected revenue expected from these three massive projects.

Addabbo Not Going to Give Up

Don’t be surprised when Sen. Addabbo introduces another iGaming legalization bill in New York in 2027.

He’s been pushing for online casino games that will have a 30.5% tax rate on gross revenue.

His most recent proposal called for $2 million licenses for eligible operators and $10 million for any independent contractor seeking to establish an iGaming platform in the state.

On top of online slots, table games, and live dealer, Addabbo has sought online poker to be available in the state as well.

Due to its population, New York could immediately become the US leader in iGaming revenue if online casinos became legalized.

I projected that the state could easily reach $5-6 billion in annual revenue within a few years of the market existing.

New York Online Casinos Not Likely Until At Least 2028

Should online casino legislation gain steam in 2027, don’t look for iGaming to be available in that same year.

In most cases, states have needed over a year to launch their online casino platforms once a bill was passed to legalize iGaming.

State Online Casino Legalization Online Casino Launch Connecticut May 2021 October 2021 Delaware June 2012 November 2013 Michigan December 2019 January 2021 New Jersey February 2013 November 2013 Pennsylvania October 2017 July 2019 Rhode Island June 2023 March 2024 West Virginia March 2019 July 2020

So, even if Addabbo is able to manage to get a bill passed, the state will need to go through a process of establishing proper regulation protocols and licensing before any platforms can start offering iGaming.

That will take into 2028 at the earliest. Should 2027 go without any kind of legislation passing, the hourglass just resets and pushes the potential for online casinos back another year.