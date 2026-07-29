Novig Promo Code ELITE50: Get $50 Bonus in July 2026

New users can sign up with the Novig promo code ELITE50 to unlock a welcome bonus for trading on sports prediction markets for some of the most popular action in July 2026.

Sign up with the linked Novig promo code ELITE50 to unlock an exclusive welcome offer to spend $25 and get $50 in Novig Coins. Novig is a top-tier sports prediction market where users can trade on sports with no house edge, and the platform is available to eligible traders in a variety of states throughout the country.

Sign up here to claim the Novig bonus code ELITE50. First time users who claim the promo will score an offer to spend $25 and get a bonus of $50 in Novig Coins for making sports predictions on the Novig platform.

Novig Promo Code ELITE50 for July 2026

Novig Promo Code Details 💸 Novig Welcome Offer Spend $25, Get $50 in Novig Coins 🚨 Promo Code ELITE50 🇺🇸 Novig Available States AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY 🎂 Novig Minimum Age 21 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified July 29, 2026

Novig keeps users in the loop with peer-to-peer sports trading for all the hottest games and events. As the Summer rolls along, fans throughout the country are enjoying a variety of action, including MLB, UFC, golf, tennis, and WNBA. Novig offers sports prediction markets for users to trade on all the biggest games and events.

With a peer-to-peer trading model, Novig users can often find better odds than what’s available on sportsbooks. The Novig platform even allows users to set their own odds, with trades remaining as inactive orders until they are matched by another user trading on the reverse outcome. Use the Novig promo code linked on this page to sign up today and start trading on sports with no house edge.

Claim $50 Bonus with Novig Promo Code ELITE50

Use the steps detailed below to claim the Novig promo code and unlock the welcome offer to spend $25 and get $50 in Novig Coins.

Use this link to download the Novig mobile app and claim the promo code offer. Click the button to Sign Up and enter the required information (full name, email, date of birth, address, and Social Security). Enter the promo code ELITE50 to ensure you receive the welcome offer. Spend $25 on Novig Currency (Novig Coins and Novig Cash) to receive a bonus of $50 in Novig Coins. Use your Novig Coins/Novig Cash to trade on sports prediction markets, including the hottest in-season action like the World Cup, daily MLB games, WNBA markets, and more.

When users have accumulated enough Novig Cash, they will be eligible to execute a withdrawal using various redemption options, including real money prizes.

Trending on Novig Today (July 29, 2026)

The Novig app lists the top markets every day according to trading volume, allowing users to stay in the loop with all the trending markets. Here’s what’s popular on Novig today:

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins (MLB)

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings (WNBA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex De Minaur (Tennis)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB)

Click here to register for an account on Novig and secure the welcome offer to spend $25 and get $50 in Novig Coins for trading on sports.