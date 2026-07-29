Highest RTP Slots Available at Borgata Casino NJ Right Now

As a product of BetMGM, Borgata Casino NJ takes a lot of pride in having one of the best slot libraries amongst the available New Jersey online casinos.

Included in the thousands of different games at Borgata Online Casino is many high RTP slots.

RTP stands for Return To Player and it is a percentage listed that indicates the amount of money the game is expected to payback players over its lifetime.

Here’s a look at the high RTP slots that are available at Borgata Online Casino NJ right now.

What is Considered a High RTP Slot?

As I noted, RTP tells a user what a slot is expected to payback to users of its lifetime.

It is listed as a percentage and online slots have an average RTP of 96.0%. This means that an average slot will payback 96% of the wagers it takes in over its lifetime.

It should be noted that RTP is not any kind of guarantee for a how much a user should expect to win in a given session. The RTP represents millions and millions of spins. Should one user hit a big jackpot, that thus impacts the RTP for everyone else.

With the average RTP of an online slot game sitting at 96.0%, any percentage higher than that is considered to be a high RTP slot. Typically, the highest RTP sits right around 98.0%. It’s rare to find any kind of slots with higher RTP than that.

Volatility Also An Important Slot Characteristic

While every slot has a RTP, it also has a Volatility rating that impacts how the game plays out.

Volatility indicates the win frequency and win amounts of a given slot. There are three categories for Volatility.

High Volatility: These slots have less frequent wins, but wins tend to be higher in amount

These slots have less frequent wins, but wins tend to be higher in amount Low Volatility: These slots have more frequent wins, but wins tend to be lower in amount

These slots have more frequent wins, but wins tend to be lower in amount Medium Volatility: Between low and high volatility in terms of win frequency and amount

Along with these three ratings, some slots will be categorized as Low-Medium Volatility or Medium-High Volatility.

When looking for the slots that would provide the largest payouts based on Volatility and RTP, you want to be looking for a High RTP, High Volatility slot.

Borgata Casino NJ’s Highest RTP Slots

Here’s a listing of the high RTP slots you can find at Borgata Online Casino NJ right now.

Borgata Casino NJ Slot Game RTP Volatility Blood Suckers 98% Low Codex of Fortune 98% Medium-High Golden Chief 98% Medium Mighty Black Knight 98% Medium-High Starmania 97.9% Low-Medium Soldier of Rome 97.8% Medium Medusa Megaways 97.6% High White Rabbit 97.2-7% High Texas Tea 97.4% Low Golden 97.2% Medium-High Medusa II 97.1% Medium Captain’s Treasure 97.1% High Lotto Madness 97.1% Low-Medium Halloween Fortune 97.1% Medium Gaelic Luck 97.1% Medium-High Desert Treasure 97.1% Medium Age of Egypt 97.1% Medium Medusa 97.0% High Reel Rush 97.0% Medium Gorilla Go Wilder 97.0% Medium Wild Dodo 97.0% Medium Jimi Hendrix 96.9% Low Blood Suckers II 96.9% Low Quick Hit Ultra Pays Eagle’s Peak 96.9% Medium-High Butterfly Staxx 96.8% Low Dead Or Alive 96.8% High Fruit Shop 96.7% Low-Medium Divine Fortune 96.6% Medium Mercy Of The Gods 96.6% High Thunderstruck II 96.6% Medium Gold Blitz Ultimate 96.5% Medium Monopoly Megaways 96.5% High Wheel of Fortune Megaways 96.5% High White Rabbit 2 96.4% High Butterfly Staxx 2 96.4% Low-Medium Granny vs. Zombies 96.3% Medium-High Book Of Dead 96.2% High Fortune Coin 96.2% Low-Medium Divine Fortune Megaways 96.1% Medium Hypernova Megaways 96.1% Medium Starburst 96.1% Low-Medium

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