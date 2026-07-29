Highest RTP Slots Available at Borgata Casino NJ Right Now
As a product of BetMGM, Borgata Casino NJ takes a lot of pride in having one of the best slot libraries amongst the available New Jersey online casinos.
Included in the thousands of different games at Borgata Online Casino is many high RTP slots.
RTP stands for Return To Player and it is a percentage listed that indicates the amount of money the game is expected to payback players over its lifetime.
Here’s a look at the high RTP slots that are available at Borgata Online Casino NJ right now.
What is Considered a High RTP Slot?
As I noted, RTP tells a user what a slot is expected to payback to users of its lifetime.
It is listed as a percentage and online slots have an average RTP of 96.0%. This means that an average slot will payback 96% of the wagers it takes in over its lifetime.
It should be noted that RTP is not any kind of guarantee for a how much a user should expect to win in a given session. The RTP represents millions and millions of spins. Should one user hit a big jackpot, that thus impacts the RTP for everyone else.
With the average RTP of an online slot game sitting at 96.0%, any percentage higher than that is considered to be a high RTP slot. Typically, the highest RTP sits right around 98.0%. It’s rare to find any kind of slots with higher RTP than that.
Volatility Also An Important Slot Characteristic
While every slot has a RTP, it also has a Volatility rating that impacts how the game plays out.
Volatility indicates the win frequency and win amounts of a given slot. There are three categories for Volatility.
- High Volatility: These slots have less frequent wins, but wins tend to be higher in amount
- Low Volatility: These slots have more frequent wins, but wins tend to be lower in amount
- Medium Volatility: Between low and high volatility in terms of win frequency and amount
Along with these three ratings, some slots will be categorized as Low-Medium Volatility or Medium-High Volatility.
When looking for the slots that would provide the largest payouts based on Volatility and RTP, you want to be looking for a High RTP, High Volatility slot.
Borgata Casino NJ’s Highest RTP Slots
Here’s a listing of the high RTP slots you can find at Borgata Online Casino NJ right now.
|Borgata Casino NJ Slot Game
|RTP
|Volatility
|Blood Suckers
|98%
|Low
|Codex of Fortune
|98%
|Medium-High
|Golden Chief
|98%
|Medium
|Mighty Black Knight
|98%
|Medium-High
|Starmania
|97.9%
|Low-Medium
|Soldier of Rome
|97.8%
|Medium
|Medusa Megaways
|97.6%
|High
|White Rabbit
|97.2-7%
|High
|Texas Tea
|97.4%
|Low
|Golden
|97.2%
|Medium-High
|Medusa II
|97.1%
|Medium
|Captain’s Treasure
|97.1%
|High
|Lotto Madness
|97.1%
|Low-Medium
|Halloween Fortune
|97.1%
|Medium
|Gaelic Luck
|97.1%
|Medium-High
|Desert Treasure
|97.1%
|Medium
|Age of Egypt
|97.1%
|Medium
|Medusa
|97.0%
|High
|Reel Rush
|97.0%
|Medium
|Gorilla Go Wilder
|97.0%
|Medium
|Wild Dodo
|97.0%
|Medium
|Jimi Hendrix
|96.9%
|Low
|Blood Suckers II
|96.9%
|Low
|Quick Hit Ultra Pays Eagle’s Peak
|96.9%
|Medium-High
|Butterfly Staxx
|96.8%
|Low
|Dead Or Alive
|96.8%
|High
|Fruit Shop
|96.7%
|Low-Medium
|Divine Fortune
|96.6%
|Medium
|Mercy Of The Gods
|96.6%
|High
|Thunderstruck II
|96.6%
|Medium
|Gold Blitz Ultimate
|96.5%
|Medium
|Monopoly Megaways
|96.5%
|High
|Wheel of Fortune Megaways
|96.5%
|High
|White Rabbit 2
|96.4%
|High
|Butterfly Staxx 2
|96.4%
|Low-Medium
|Granny vs. Zombies
|96.3%
|Medium-High
|Book Of Dead
|96.2%
|High
|Fortune Coin
|96.2%
|Low-Medium
|Divine Fortune Megaways
|96.1%
|Medium
|Hypernova Megaways
|96.1%
|Medium
|Starburst
|96.1%
|Low-Medium
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Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.