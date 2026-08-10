George Lombard Jr.: Is the Yankees’ latest SS prospect for real?

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The George Lombard Jr. era arrived a year early for the New York Yankees and, thus far, results are as advertised.

Lombard has hit .294 with two home runs in his short five-game stint, but the 21-year-old has also posted a solid 191 wRC+. Small sample or not, that’s impressive. Especially his eye for the strike zone, as exhibited by two consecutive successful challenges to overturn a strikeout and draw a walk on Saturday:

George Lombard Jr. challenged back-to-back pitches, won, and turned a strikeout into a walk. pic.twitter.com/BK3kCyOQDI — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 8, 2026

Even better is Lombard’s glove in the field, which has already produced a +3 defensive runs saved (DRS) and a +1 Fielding Run Value (FRV).

George Lombard Jr. already has +2 Defensive Runs Saved after his first two games, here are some of his highlights with the glove: pic.twitter.com/zqlcbqsqNH — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) August 6, 2026

George Lombard Jr. is not the first Yankees shortstop prospect to be hyped as the next Derek Jeter, nor will he be the last. Ideally, he forges his own path and gets his own distinction down the line: Which Yankees shortstop will be the next George Lombard Jr.? Or maybe the two’s legacies will be placed side by side with any future prospect.

One thing is certain, the optimism surrounding Lombard is unique. Part of it is sheer relief. Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe’s inconsistencies at the plate proved too much for fans amidst this depleted lineup’s struggles. This despite Caballero basically having a career-best season with 12 home runs despite a sub-average 93 wRC+, and his +10 DRS at shortstop would rank second in baseball if he had enough innings. Such is the role of a utility player.

But Lombard? Hitting a home run for his first major league hit practically makes him the prince who was promised. Especially when you consider the Yankees shortstops of the post-Jeter Era.

Let’s start with Didi Gregorius, a fan favorite whose playoff heroics helped bring the Yankees within a game of the American League Pennant in 2017. He overcame a long swing to become a reliable power hitter and flashy glove in the field. Except, Gregorius’ power was more from juiced baseballs than it was him improving his swing. And his glove was similar to Jeter’s in that he made some flashy plays, but was actually a net negative across the board.

Gleyber Torres, hyped as a potential all-timer, proved even more disappointing at the position. Switching between shortstop and second base, he logged a -25 DRS at short and proved streaky with the bat. Juiced baseballs in 2018 and ’19 had him selling out for power and his swing never recovered.

Yankees Twitter is still mad about Isiah Kiner-Falefa, whose noodle bat and odd glove tested everyone’s patience. Anthony Volpe almost seemed like a messiah by comparison.

And why wouldn’t he have been? Local kid out of Del Barton Academy in New Jersey. Grew up a Yankees fan. He even had childhood pictures with Jeter! Better yet, his speed and glove were dazzling.

Cut to Volpe’s debut in 2023, and the hype flamed out fast despite 21 home runs on the year and a Gold Glove. Volpe only hit .209 and was clearly selling out for pull-hitting despite not having a power hitter’s build.

It all went downhill from there as Volpe’s bat and glove got worse, especially as he played through a shoulder tear last year. Looking back on it, he was never really supposed to be more than a glove-first utility infielder. He even started at second base at Triple-A Scranton a few days back.

And Caballero? A simple bridge infielder. His bat is frustrating, but not so bad to the point of being useless. He has two arbitration years left. The Yankees will either keep him on as a utility infielder or try and shed his salary in a trade.

Which brings us back to the man of the hour: George Lombard Jr. He could be better than any of these aforementioned players. There will be growing pains. He will slump. Ill-timed strikeouts will be frustrating but go easy on the guy.

He is literally 21 years old.

All signs point to George Lombard Jr. being a star shortstop in baseball. He’s done nothing but improve, develop, and better himself since the Yankees made him their first-round pick in 2023.

Playing in New York alone means the pressure is on. So far? Lombard is handling it with poise and grace.