Nick Turturro loves the Yankees and pizza, perhaps more than anyone!

Being a popular and successful actor, Nick Turturro has played a lot of roles in his life.

Detective James Martinez on NYPD Blue. Sergeant Anthony Renzulli on Blue Bloods. The charismatically hyperactive Brucie in the remake of The Longest Yard or, if you’re a big New York film buff, Josh Flatbush in Spike Lee’s Mo’ Better Blues.

But above all else? Nick Turturro is a New Yorker. That means he loves his New York Yankees, and he loves a proper slice of New York pizza.

“Nick Turturro is a Yankee fan,” he says. “Never forget that.”

And now, still full of life as ever, Nick Turturro has managed to combine the two in a new venture. Working with the iconic Prince Street Pizza—which also happens to be CC Sabathia’s favorite NYC slice—Turturro now hosts the webseries “Delivering Happiness,” in which he “delivers” pizza to a guest, they have a conversation over a pie, a good time had by all. Recently, “Delivering Happiness” joined the new TikTok Podcasting Network, a joint venture between the platform and iHeartPodcasts.

“The ironic thing is how I found Prince Street is because of the Yankees,” Turturro recalls with a laugh, referring to a previous conversation with Sabathia. “I started a friendship with the Prince Street ownership, showed up at a lot of their openings almost like an ambassador, I hand out pizza and greet people,” and he got more involved from there. Thus, “Delivering Happiness” was born and has featured guests ranging from Yankees great and Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera to Spike Lee to WWE stars Seth Rollins and Damian Priest (Another fellow Yankees fan).

“We’ll go anywhere, anyplace, anytime,” he says with pride. “Pizza, and talking, and me, it’s a great mix of a whole, full meal. The sky’s the limit for Delivering Happiness and we hope to bring it to people’s daily life more and more.”

And when it comes to pizza? Nick Turturro keeps it simple: Plain cheese, a little bit of salt. He kept it even simpler in describing his old neighborhood pizzeria—the now-closed J&S in Rosedale, Queens—as having a great Sicilian square.

But let’s talk about Rosedale for a second. It’s “at the end of the line,” as Turturro puts it, right at the Queens-Nassau county line. Exactly one town over from Valley Stream, Long Island. Add that Turturro was born in 1962, the year the Mets debuted and the last Yankees championship season for over a decade, and growing up in Rosedale was certainly a unique experience. Especially with the Mets winning a World Series in 1969 and making it to Game 7 in 1973.

“A lot of fights,” he recalls almost fondly. “Arguments on the street. I had this buddy—we didn’t even like each other—we became friends over the Yankees!”

What’s even more amazing is Turturro’s memory, his ability to recall baseball experiences almost photographically. Like when he attended his first Yankees game with the Boy Scouts of America as an 11-year-old in 1973. Right when the team was starting to get good again in wake of then-new owner George Steinbrenner. The irony is not lost on him that the Yankees then spent the next two seasons playing at the Mets’ Shea Stadium.

“The Yankees were not the sexy team,” Turturro says, very matter of fact. And yet, his faith in the Bronx Bombers paid off. In 1977, now 15 years old, Turturro not only remembers attending Game 6 of the World series and Reggie Jackson’s three-homer spectacular, but he can name every pitcher who gave up the home runs. Bonus New York trivia, he attended the game with fellow actor Michael Badalucco, who later won an Emmy for his role on The Practice.

The New York Yankees are Nick Turturro’s favorite team. Thurman Munson is his favorite Yankee. He strongly believes the Yankees would have gotten back to the World Series again had Munson not tragically died in a plane crash in 1979. In fact, that kind of sums up how he operates as a fan, even if he ups the drama for his infamous Twitter rants.

“I want to win, man,” he says passionately. “Being good or very good ain’t good enough,” he continues, clearly frustrated at the team’s current offensive struggles.

“They’ve lost their way,” Turturro laments. “It’s really, really frustrating. You watch ‘em and their record says one thing. But then you’re watching between the lines, and they’re missing that grit.”

It’s like we said earlier. Nick Turturro loves the Yankees. Even if he’s on set filming, a piece of his mind is always on his Yankees.

“It’s in my DNA, I’ll be following every score. I’m always there,” he says with confidence. Whatever I’m doing, it doesn’t matter. When it comes to the Yankees, I’m checking in.”