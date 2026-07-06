Important week may decide Yankees’ 2026 season

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Urgency is a hell of a thing, and it’d be nice if the New York Yankees showed even a smidge of it at the plate.

The so-called Bronx Bombers have lost nine of their last ten, completely melting down without reigning MVP Aaron Judge in the lineup. Judge has missed the last month with a right rib stress fracture and has no timetable for his return. For reasons only he understands and refuses to explain, little details have been given on his progress.

Meanwhile, by nothing short of a miracle, his teammates still only sit second in the AL East, just four games behind the “overachieving” Tampa Bay Rays. The same “overachieving” Tampa Bay Rays who host the Yankees for four games at Tropicana Field starting this evening. The Yankees can leave St. Pete tied, further behind, or simply par for the course. And given how these Rays won nine in a row before dropping their last two, odds aren’t favoring the Yankees.

It’s really simple: Four games with the Rays at the Trop, then a weekend with the Nationals in DC before (Finally) the All-Star Break. New York’s top competition in a weak American League. A Washington squad that has punched above their weight under first-year manager Blake Butera. The rest of the lineup is fairly intact despite Judge and Giancarlo Stanton’s absences, but do they even know it?

We’re not going to diagnose what’s wrong with the Yankees. We already have: The top of the lineup isn’t producing and that rots down to the lower two-thirds as well.

But we are now at the home stretch of the first half, and New York has struggled to the point where not showing up simply cannot happen. Tampa Bay’s pitching staff is fairly middling behind the counting metrics. You think the Yankees are a bad fielding team? New York’s -3.7 team defensive WAR is practically elite next to the Rays’ -23.1. A lineup with a healthy Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, and a revitalized Paul Goldschmidt should hold its own versus Tampa Bay.

Except the results numbers don’t favor the Yankees at all. The Rays lead the season series 4-1 and already swept New York at Tropicana Field back in April. The Yankees have been outscored 19-13 in five games with their longtime rivals. And now, they’re running arctic cold headed into a ballpark the team has struggled at for nearly a decade.

Say what you will about a lack of accountability in the clubhouse. Aaron Boone needing to be fired as manager. Or Aaron Judge being a weak captain.

Bull. Even with all of the talent in the lineup, namely Rice and Bellinger, the Yankees still have to play better with Judge out. And furthermore, this team knows it can win without him. Even when he wasn’t injured, Judge was having a fairly pedestrian season by his MVP standards: a 150 wRC+ masks an uncharacteristic .248 batting average.

Now, though? Which Yankees team shows up is anyone’s guess. New York is batting .220 since June 1, second-worst in baseball. Same with their .288 OBP over that stretch, second-worst in the game. And now, one year after losing one too many to the Blue Jays and costing themselves the division, the Yankees are in a similar position. Each of these four upcoming games with the Rays is a must-win.

Same for the weekend in Washington. The Nationals don’t have strong pitching, but rank second behind the Yankees in team home runs. They’re not the pesky Rays, but James Wood and CJ Abrams are more than happy to play New York spoiler.

We can quote Boone or any of his players about how the team just has to keep at it, keep “grinding,” whatever. This has happened annually for the last decade. No one’s any more used to it, nor have the canned answers at postgame press conferences changed.

The reality, to paraphrase Boone, is right in front of us. This is officially the most important week of the season. The Yankees need to at least split the series in Tampa. A sweep of the Nationals would be nice, but two out of three will do. It’s not about winning all of the games. Just most of them.

This team knows what it has to do. Let’s see them do it.