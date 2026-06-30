Clint Frazier says Yankees once had ‘mandatory’ meeting with hot take artist
This sounds insane at first, but it makes a decent amount of sense upon further review.
The Yankees once had a mandatory meeting with sports takesman Emmanuel Acho, according to ex-Bombers outfielder Clint Frazier. The revelation came on a quote tweet of Acho’s latest sizzler — that the WNBA would be better off without Caitlin Clark because she is a “distraction.”
We know what you are thinking: WTF? But it makes much more sense when you consider the year.
Acho made waves with his “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” series on YouTube in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. So it seems logical the Yankees turned to the former NFL player in an effort to foster conversations within their clubhouse — as many teams did.
James Kratch is a veteran sports reporter and editor. He currently reports on the youth sports industry for Buying Sandlot and was previously ESNY's managing editor. Before that he spent a decade at NJ Advance Media (The Star-Ledger and NJ.com), where he covered high school sports, the Giants and Rutgers.