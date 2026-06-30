Clint Frazier says Yankees once had ‘mandatory’ meeting with hot take artist

Vincent Carchietta | USA TODAY Sports

This sounds insane at first, but it makes a decent amount of sense upon further review.

The Yankees once had a mandatory meeting with sports takesman Emmanuel Acho, according to ex-Bombers outfielder Clint Frazier. The revelation came on a quote tweet of Acho’s latest sizzler — that the WNBA would be better off without Caitlin Clark because she is a “distraction.”

not surprising at all …. in 2020 our entire yankees team was told we had a mandatory meeting we had to attend — that meeting was hosted by him. should’ve heard what he had to say to our team 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/QPnyRcTJxQ — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) June 29, 2026

We know what you are thinking: WTF? But it makes much more sense when you consider the year.

Acho made waves with his “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” series on YouTube in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. So it seems logical the Yankees turned to the former NFL player in an effort to foster conversations within their clubhouse — as many teams did.