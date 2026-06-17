New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for June 17th, 2026

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The Yankees (44-27) are rolling as they continue their series against the White Sox (38-33) following a commanding 12-2 victory in their previous matchup. The Bronx Bombers flexed their offensive muscle in that blowout, tallying 16 hits and mashing four home runs behind a solid start from elite ace Gerrit Cole. Now, New York looks to maintain its momentum and bolster a strong American League playoff positioning with standout southpaw Carlos Rodón scheduled to take the mound.

Chicago, meanwhile, is desperate to bounce back and prove it can hang with the AL’s heavyweights. The lineup managed just four hits in yesterday’s defeat and will need much sharper plate discipline in every at bat to compete in this hostile environment.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST on June 17th, 2026, under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY.

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds

Moneyline: White Sox +156 / Yankees -189

White Sox +156 / Yankees -189 Runline: White Sox +1.5 (-134) / Yankees -1.5 (+112)

White Sox +1.5 (-134) / Yankees -1.5 (+112) Total: 8.5 (Over -108 / Under -111)

Oddsmakers have positioned the Yankees as heavy home favorites, pricing them at -189 on the moneyline. This highlights a noticeable shift in confidence toward New York since betting initially opened at -172. The White Sox enter as +156 road underdogs, offering a more lucrative payout for an outright upset. On the runline, backing the Yankees to cover the -1.5 spread presents plus-money value at +112 (tightened from an opening of +128). The run total for the contest is set at 8.5, with consensus odds slightly leaning toward the under at -111.

Best White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Picks and Predictions

Runline Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+112)

Yankees -1.5 (+112) Over/Under Pick: Over 8.5 (-108)

With New York priced at a steep -189 on the moneyline, the true betting value lies in backing them to cover the runline at plus-money. The Yankees have been incredibly reliable at Yankee Stadium, boasting a 20-12 home record (a 62.5% win percentage) alongside a 37-24 mark when playing as the favorite. Their pitching staff holds a strong collective 3.29 ERA, which should help them build a multi-run cushion against a Chicago squad that has stumbled to a 14-21 record (40% win percentage) on the road with a bloated 4.39 team ERA.

For the total, situational data points firmly toward the over. Chicago leans heavily toward higher-scoring results in these exact conditions, eclipsing the total in 54% of their away contests and a notable 59% of their games as the underdog. Similarly, New York has hit the over in 53% of their home games this season. Backed by these consistent trends and yesterday’s offensive fireworks, the over presents the most logical play for the 8.5-run line.

Top White Sox vs. Yankees Player Prop Bets

Anthony Kay Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Paul Goldschmidt Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

When evaluating the player prop market at NY sports betting apps for this matchup, fading Chicago starter Anthony Kay presents a massive statistical edge. Kay’s strikeout line is set at 4.5, a number he has routinely failed to reach. The pitcher has fallen short of the 4.5 strikeout mark in 15 of his last 16 appearances, posting a meager average of just 1.1 punchouts per contest during that span. Compounded by a low 7.19 K/9 rate this season, backing the under here is a strong situational angle against a dangerous New York lineup.

On the Yankees’ side, Paul Goldschmidt offers excellent consistency to record multiple bases. His total bases line sits at 1.5, and the veteran infielder is riding a hot streak at the plate. Goldschmidt has eclipsed 1.5 total bases in seven of his last eight games, averaging an impressive 2.9 total bases per game over that stretch. Given his recent offensive tear and a favorable home matchup against a struggling Chicago pitching staff, targeting Goldschmidt to clear his total bases line is one of the most reliable prop bets on the board.