BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 5

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The BetMGM NBA Promo Code ESNY1500 remains in play ahead of Knicks-Spurs Game 5 tonight. The details of the BetMGM welcome offer are as follows: users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV get a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer, alongside a $1,500 first-bet offer. Meanwhile, users in all other legal US states only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available.

BetMGM NBA Promo Code for NBA Finals Game 5

As the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs prepare to take the court, new users can secure incredible value for this highly anticipated postseason matchup. Depending on your state, review the table below for the specific sign-up offers and codes available before tip-off.

BetMGM NBA Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) ESNY150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM NBA Promo Code (All States except NY) ESNY1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM NBA Promo Code Details: Claim Knicks vs Spurs Offer

Depending on the state you are playing from, the BetMGM NBA Promo Code unlocks one of two elite welcome offers to get your bankroll humming for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs duel. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, signing up activates a lucrative “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To capitalize on this, simply register your new account, deposit funds, and place a $10 wager on the game. If your qualifying bet wins, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash winnings.

For sharp bettors in all other participating legal US states, the BetMGM NBA Promo Code delivers a massive first-bet offer worth up to $1,500. This means you can confidently place your first real-money wager on the Knicks to cover the spread or the Spurs to slam the door on the moneyline. If your initial bet comes up short, BetMGM will refund your exact stake amount in the form of bonus bets, up to the maximum limit of $1,500. Both avenues provide incredible value to jumpstart your action.

Use BetMGM NBA Promo Code on New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs

The New York Knicks travel to take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. This highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for June 13, 2026, at 07:30 PM CDT, and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. We’re in Round 4 of the postseason—the NBA Finals. With four games already completed in the series, desperation figures to kick in. Every single possession becomes increasingly critical to capturing the championship.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) Moneyline +165 -200 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Narrative: The New York Knicks are bringing serious momentum into this hostile environment. They have been an absolute wagon for backers, ripping off a 12-3 record against the spread over their last 15 games. Furthermore, the Knicks have won their last eight road games against opponents boasting a winning record. Looking closely at the series data through the first four games, New York has held a slight offensive edge, averaging 107.0 points per game with a stellar offensive efficiency rating of 120.75. They have also dominated the defensive glass, gobbling up 54.6% of available total rebounds as a team.

Meanwhile, the rebound-minded San Antonio Spurs are looking to slam the door on their home floor. The Spurs have averaged 105.0 points per game with an efficiency rating of 117.75, while grabbing 52.2% of the rebounds. Desperation figures to kick in for a San Antonio squad looking to bounce back; an interesting trend notes that the over has hit in one of the Spurs’ last four games following a loss, as well as in one of their last four against top-10 scoring defenses.

How to Activate the BetMGM NBA Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, new users will need to create and register an account with BetMGM. During sign-up, you will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location.

As you complete the registration form, it is crucial to punch in the correct BetMGM NBA Promo Code corresponding to your state:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter promo code ESNY150 to unlock the “Bet $10, Get $150” in bonus bets offer.

Enter promo code to unlock the “Bet $10, Get $150” in bonus bets offer. Users in all other participating states: Enter promo code ESNY1500 to activate the first-bet offer worth up to $1,500.

Once your account is successfully verified and the appropriate code is applied, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods to fully activate the offer. After your funds clear, simply head to the NBA betting markets and place your first real-money wager on the Knicks or Spurs to jumpstart your postseason betting experience.