Every Knicks fan is drunk Mikal Bridges

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are celebrating the team’s first NBA championship in 53 years, and Mikal Bridges in particular isn’t being shy about it.

New York’s athletic and durable wing went live on his Instagram on Monday morning, not long after he and his teammates did the New York City morning talk show circuit. He’d clearly had a couple of drinks, took a shot on camera and just had some fun.

Some highlights among Bridges’ online antics:

Mikal Bridges just said this about Jalen Brunson (NSFW) 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/k7gbPSGY3t — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) June 15, 2026

Mikal Bridges is hammered on IG Live right now just VIBING to Coldplay pic.twitter.com/qw8b4W8q8a — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) June 15, 2026

It was enough for Knicks captain, friend, and teammate Jalen Brunson to weigh in himself:

Somebody take Mikal’s phone — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 15, 2026

First off, let’s not kid ourselves. Nobody’s offended by this. If anything, we’re pleasantly surprised. Mikal Bridges is great on the court, sure, but is very much the third head of the Nova Knicks dragon compared to Brunson and Josh Hart. He’s somehow “the quiet one” despite his IG live showing very much that he probably isn’t in real life.

The truth of the matter is right now, every Knicks fan is Mikal Bridges. Some might even be more crossfaded than OG Anunoby on . This is what happens when a city’s unconditional love for her basketball team is rewarded after a 53-year championship drought.

And guess what? Knicks fans are only going to get more obnoxious. The city is in a collective good mood, some in a particularly festive mood. Bodega bros have Nutcrackers ready for the hot days. Real New Yorkers know to pick the purple or blue over the standard red. Dutch Masters sales are through the roof, tobacco mixed with local herbal remedy.

Have we mentioned the parade is on Thursday? That gives the city two more days of pregaming before truly popping off. If anything, we’re running behind compared to Mikal Bridges and should be playing catch-up!

Let’s be real. Not everyone reading this supports the same teams. We’ve got some Yankees fans, Mets fans, Jets and Giants fans. Probably a wide variety if we bring soccer or college sports into the equation too!

And given that, think of when your favorite non-Knicks team last won a championship. Did you stand up, give a dignified golf clap, and get on with your life? Hell no, you and your fellow fans were probably half-feral for at least two weeks after the fact. That’s just how sports fandom works.

That said, make like Mikal Bridges and enjoy this Knicks championship. Get two Nutcrackers, one for a lunchtime buzz and one for after work. Get ketchup AND mayo on your chopped cheese. Take a shot of coquito even though it’s nowhere close to Christmastime.

And yes, this also means tip next time you hear “Showtime!” on the subway.

Just do the New York thing, support the New York Knicks, go the Bridges route, and have some damn fun.

See everyone downtown on Thursday.