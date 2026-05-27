President Trump, Gov. Hochul beefing over Knicks

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Don in Washington apparently plans to be in the building.

President Trump said he believes he will attend one of the Knicks‘ upcoming NBA Finals games — presumably at the invitation of team owner James Dolan, a longtime friend and donor.

“They have some great players,” Trump told reporters at the White House Cabinet, according to NBC. “I think I’ll be going to one of the games. Yeah, I was invited by numerous people. … “Boy, what a team. They win all their games.”

Games 3 and 4 will be at the Garden on June 8 and June 10, respectively. The big guy could also opt for Games 1 or 2 since they will be in a red state — the Thunder lead the Spurs, 3-2, in the Western Conference finals.

It sounds like Gov. Kathy Hochul may prefer he take that route.

From The Athletic:

The New York governor posed a trivia question to the president on Wednesday after Trump, who has said he follows the team, revealed plans to attend an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

“I’d ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 championship team and see how he does,” said Hochul, who is a Democrat.

There was only one problem: The question cast doubt on her own knowledge of the team, as the Knicks didn’t win the NBA championship in 1993.

The First Son responded accordingly.