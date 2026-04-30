WATCH: Knicks-Hawks fight breaks out in Game 6

Brad Penner | Imagn Images

https://x.com/espn/status/2050005908147540046

The Knicks are up 61 points as we post this, so we are going to safely say they are through to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

But the Hawks at least got a kerfuffle out of what will be an embarrassing Game 6 loss to end their season — the Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson and Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels were ejected after a scuffle a few minutes before halftime.

A more thorough accounting, via The Post:

As OG Anunoby took a free throw, Daniels yanked Robinson’s arm. Robinson subsequently got in Daniels’ face, and Onyeka Okongwu came over and tried to pull Robinson away from Daniels. That’s when it ignited. Players and coaches from both teams ran in and separated the two, but Robinson tried to go back for more. Knicks coach Mike Brown fell while trying to get in Robinson’s way.