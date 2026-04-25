BetMGM Promo Code ESNY1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks Game 4 NBA Playoffs

Jan 4, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham (22) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New bettors looking to wager on the pivotal Game 4 matchup between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500. The details of this BetMGM new user bonus are straightforward: users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV get $150 in bonus bets if they wager $10 and their bet wins. Meanwhile, users in all other legal online sports betting states can wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and get it back in bonus bets if they eat a loss. Claim this welcome promotion today to elevate your NBA betting experience ahead of the April 25 showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500 for NBA Postseason Betting

The Promo: Use BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500 . Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can bet $10 to win $150 in bonus bets, while users in all other legal states unlock a massive $1,500 first-bet offer.

Use BetMGM bonus code . Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can bet $10 to win $150 in bonus bets, while users in all other legal states unlock a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. The Flexibility: Don’t want to sweat the hardwood? This offer is completely fluid—you can deploy it tonight across the NBA playoffs, the NHL playoffs, or any MLB regular-season clash.

Don’t want to sweat the hardwood? This offer is completely fluid—you can deploy it tonight across the NBA playoffs, the NHL playoffs, or any MLB regular-season clash. The Edge: The Atlanta Hawks have been printing money for spread bettors at home, boasting an 83.3% cover rate in their last 12 home games following a win.

Before the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks tip off, new players can secure a significant boost to their betting war chest. Depending on your state, BetMGM provides two distinct welcome promotions to enhance your NBA postseason betting experience.

Here is the tale of the tape for the available offers:

Whether you want to back the Knicks laying the points on the road or the Hawks catching the points on their home court, utilize the specific bonus code to claim your introductory offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Bettors gearing up for the April 25 clash between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks can unlock exceptional value with the latest BetMGM bonus code, ESNY1500. For new users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM offers a highly lucrative “bet $10, get $150” promo. Simply put: if your initial $10 wager on the game is successful, you cash $150 in bonus bets.

For new players located in all other eligible US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the BetMGM bonus code exclusively unlocks the generous $1,500 first-bet offer. This allows you to fire a substantial initial wager on this pivotal postseason matchup with ultimate peace of mind. If your qualifying first bet falls short, BetMGM refunds your initial stake in bonus bets up to $1,500.

Best of all? If you decide you would rather fade a dead-cap baseball team or back a goalie who is currently lighting the lamp in the NHL playoffs, you have options. This BetMGM offer works on any game tonight across the NBA and NHL playoffs, as well as the MLB slate.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on April 25, 2026, at 06:00 PM EDT. Fans can catch the nationally televised broadcast on NBC/Peacock. This matchup is a pivotal contest in the NBA Eastern Conference First Round, with three games already in the books for this series.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Odds & Analysis

When diving into the advanced analytics and recent ATS trends, the New York Knicks’ road form against quality opponents has basically fallen off a cliff. The Knicks are a dismal 1-5 (.167) straight up on the road against opponents with a winning record over their last six games. Furthermore, they are fading bettors who back them as chalk, going 1-3 (.250) against the spread (ATS) against winning opponents over their last four contests.

Conversely, the Atlanta Hawks are an absolute wagon on their home floor. The Hawks are 5-1 (.833) ATS at home against opponents with a winning record over their last six games. Even better, they are a blistering 10-2 (.833) ATS at home following a win over their last twelve games.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Securing your welcome offer ahead of the April 25 postseason showdown is a quick and painless process.

Register: Create and register a new BetMGM account by providing standard personal information. Apply the Code: During the sign-up process, it is essential to input the bonus code ESNY1500. This code works universally, whether you are in MI, NJ, PA, and WV claiming the bet $10, win $150 bonus, or in any other legal state unlocking the $1,500 first-bet offer. Fund Your Account: Deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: After your initial deposit clears, lock in your first bet on the Knicks-Hawks NBA matchup, or pivot to any NHL playoff or MLB action on the board.

The Actionable Analyst’s Official Play: Eat the slight -115 juice and back the home dog. The Atlanta Hawks +2.5 is the sharp side here given their 83.3% ATS hit rate at home following a win, combined with the Knicks’ 1-5 road slump against winning teams. Add in the Over 215.5 (-110), as Atlanta’s offensive efficiency and historic over-trends make this a prime spot for a high-scoring affair. Lock it in at BetMGM.