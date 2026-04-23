Underdog Promo Code ESNY: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for NBA Playoffs This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New users can claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks matchup by utilizing Underdog promo code ESNY. Play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you are targeting player projections for this primetime game or looking to build entry slips for any other NBA game on the schedule this week, these bonus entries provide an immediate boost to put into action on the hardwood. Underdog should be a go-to option for basketball fans throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Underdog Promo Code ESNY Unlocks $50 in Bonus Entries

Review the details of the promotion below to claim your bonus entries.

Underdog Promo Code ESNY New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On April 23, 2026

By utilizing the latest promo, new customers simply need to sign up and play $5 on their first entry. Once that initial entry is submitted, Underdog will instantly reward your account with $50 in bonus entries, providing an immediate boost for your daily fantasy sports action.

Please note that this exclusive sign-up offer comes with a few basic eligibility conditions. It is available strictly to new Underdog customers who have not previously registered an account on the platform. Furthermore, all participants must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform legally operates in order to successfully claim the $50 in bonus entries.

Player Projection Options for Thursday NBA

If you are looking to take advantage of the upcoming slate, targeting player point projections is a smart way to put your promo into action. Here are the five players with the highest consensus points projections for their matchups:

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) vs. Denver Nuggets: 28.5 Points

(Minnesota Timberwolves) vs. Denver Nuggets: 28.5 Points Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) @ Toronto Raptors: 27.5 Points

(Cleveland Cavaliers) @ Toronto Raptors: 27.5 Points Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) @ Minnesota Timberwolves: 27.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets) @ Minnesota Timberwolves: 27.5 Points Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) @ Minnesota Timberwolves: 27.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets) @ Minnesota Timberwolves: 27.5 Points Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) @ Atlanta Hawks: 26.5 Points

Anthony Edwards commands the highest point projection of the slate. He is currently averaging 26.0 points across his last two playoff games and will look to attack a Denver Nuggets unit that is allowing 112.0 points and 31.5 free throw attempts in the playoffs.

On the opposite side of that exact same game, Denver’s duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic will test a Minnesota defense allowing 115.0 points per game. Murray comes in riding incredible momentum, averaging 30.0 points over his last two playoff games, easily clearing his 27.5 projection.

Finally, Jalen Brunson draws an Atlanta Hawks defense giving up 109.5 points per game. Averaging 28.5 points across his two playoff games, Brunson is perfectly positioned to challenge his 26.5 line in Atlanta.

How to Get Started With Underdog Promo Code ESNY

Activating your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus entries before tip-off:

Register a New Account: Begin by visiting the site to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Keep in mind that you must be a completely new user and meet all specific age and region requirements for your location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, promo code ESNY is required to successfully lock in this exclusive welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Finally, play a $5 entry on the Knicks vs. Hawks game, or any other matchup on the board, in order to instantly activate the $50 in bonus entries.

When building your entry, it is important to understand the two different play styles available to you: