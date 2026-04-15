Kalshi Promo Code ELITE: Get $10 Bonus for Sports, Politics, Any Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Predict outcomes in sports, politics, culture, and more after using the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Sign up with this welcome offer and start making trades to redeem a bonus.

Make your first $10 in trades after applying the Kalshi promo code ELITE. This will release a $10 bonus, which you can use for buying contracts.

Prediction markets have been a hot topic over the last few months. Kalshi is one of the leaders in the industry, having 100s of markets for multiple categories. It’s no surprise that sports fans generate a large volume. Below, we explain how you can make trades on specific games and future results.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades.

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE for April 2026

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Date Last Verified On April 15, 2026 Information Provided By ESNY

The Kalshi market for the winner of the NBA Finals is currently trending as fans get set for an exciting postseason ahead. With the Play-In Tournament set to decide the last few Playoff spots, Kalshi lists the Oklahoma City Thunder as the favorite to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy, with a 42% chance of winning The Finals, meaning you can buy (Yes) contracts for $0.42 cents each. If the Thunder win the championship, you’ll receive a $1 payout for each contract you own.

Keep in mind that users are able to make trades before the championship is decided. For example, OKC could dominate its first two series of the Playoffs and cruise to the Conference Finals. In this scenario, traders who backed the Thunder before the postseason started could sell some of their contracts and secure a profit before the next round tips off.

Grab $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Begin buying and selling contracts on this prediction market after taking these easy steps to create an account:

Follow the links on this page to apply the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Provide the basic account info to verify your identity, including the last four digits of your SSN. Use a debit card, PayPal, Google Pay, or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $10 in trades to release the $10 bonus.

Trending Markets on April 15th

Go through multiple categories on Kalshi. In addition to sports, it has politics, culture, economics, climate, mentions, companies, and crypto. These are some of the current trending topics:

Pro Basketball Playoff Qualifiers (Play-In Tournament)

Who will leave Congress before July?

Oil Price (WTI) today?

California Governor winner?

When will traffic at the Strait of Hormuz return to normal?

ETH 15 min: $2,239.99 target

If you don’t see what you’re looking for in the markets listed above, don’t worry, Kalshi may still have it. Try creating a search to find a certain topic. It even has a social page, so you can post your thoughts about predictions. And check the leaderboard to see which customers are doing the best each week.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code ELITE. New customers who make $10 in trades will redeem a $10 bonus.