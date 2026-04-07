Yankees vs Athletics best bets, odds & predictions for April 7

Apr 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) heads to the dugout after catching a fly ball to end the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees, off to a blistering 7-2 start, hope to stay hot tonight when they open a three-game series against the visiting Athletics. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm, ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Both teams were off Sunday.

Tonight, the Yankees hand the ball to Cam Schlittler (2-0, 0.00 ERA), who has only allowed 3 hits in 11.2 innings this season. Schlittler has never faced the A’s. The Athletics counter with Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.60), who has struggled throughout his career vs. the Yankees.

Elite power threats like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are primed to do damage against an Athletics pitching staff that has struggled to keep the ball in the yard.

We break down the key trends and stats and find the best betting value for Athletics at Yankees tonight.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Yankees Betting Odds

Here is a look at the current best betting lines for this matchup, with live odds, subject to change:

Moneyline: Yankees -235 | Athletics +210

Yankees -235 | Athletics +210 Runline (Spread): Yankees -1.5 (-110) | Athletics +1.5 (+100)

Yankees -1.5 (-110) | Athletics +1.5 (+100) Total (O/U): 8 (Over -120| Under -115)

The betting market firmly positions the home team as heavy favorites. We have tracked notable line movement leading up to first pitch, with New York’s moneyline shifting from a -188 opening line to a steep -246. Stripping out the 4.43% market juice, the vig-free implied probabilities sit at 68.08% for New York and 31.92% for Oakland. The total runs market has ticked down slightly from 8.5 to a flat 8, with the Over currently favored at -119.

Aaron Civale vs Yankees

GS IP ERA W- H HR BB SO OppAVG OppOPS 7 34.0 6.35 1-5 40 6 16 30 .299 .879

Yankees Hitters vs Aaron Civale

Player Pos PA AB H HR RBI BB SO AVG OPS Aaron Judge OF 19 17 5 1 2 2 5 .294 .957 Cody Bellinger OF 8 8 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 Giancarlo Stanton DH 8 6 2 1 1 2 0 .333 1.333 Paul Goldschmidt IF 7 7 4 1 2 0 0 .571 1.857 Anthony Volpe IF 5 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 Jazz Chisholm Jr. IF 5 5 3 2 4 0 2 .600 2.400 Oswaldo Cabrera IF 4 4 2 0 1 0 1 .500 1.000 Trent Grisham OF 4 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000 .000 Amed Rosario IF 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 Randal Grichuk OF 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 .333 1.000 Max Schuemann IF 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 Ryan McMahon IF 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 .500 1.000 Austin Wells C 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 Ben Rice IF 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000 5.000 Jasson Domínguez OF 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000

Yankees vs Athletics Predictions and Best Bets

Runline Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

Laying -246 on the moneyline offers poor betting value, but attacking the runline presents a distinct statistical edge. The Yankees boast an elite 2.353 team ERA and a 1.008 WHIP, heavily outmatching an Athletics pitching staff carrying a bloated 5.513 ERA and a 1.787 WHIP. With New York starting 7-2 overall and Oakland floundering with a 1-5 road record, backing the home favorites to cover the 1.5-run spread is the optimal angle to exploit the pitching disparity.

Total Pick: Over 8 Runs (-120 at Bet365)

Situational trends heavily support a high-scoring affair in the Bronx. New York has hit the Over in 100% of their home games this season and holds a 60% Over rate when playing as the betting favorite. Given Oakland’s inability to limit baserunners, New York’s offense—which has already generated 47 runs and 24 extra-base hits—should do the heavy lifting to eclipse the eight-run total.

Top Yankees vs Athletics Player Prop Bets

Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+405 at DraftKings)

Kurtz blasted 36 home runs as a rookie last season, but he’s off to a slower than slow start in 2026.

He still hasn’t homered, and he’s hitting just .148.

Why the confidence tonight? Well, let’s start with the favorable odds for a proven home run hitter. (Aaron Judge’s HR prop is +206 tonight; Giancarlo Stanton’s is +259.) So we’re obviously chasing value. Kurtz also picked up his first extra-base hit of the season Sunday. Is that enough to suggest he’s about to go on a heater? No. But in this ballpark, all he needs is one good swing.

Nick Kurtz at Yankee Stadium:

G PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG OPS 3 13 11 3 0 0 1 4 2 3 .273 .930

Ben Rice – Over 2 Total Bases (+131 at DraftKings)

Rice is squaring up the baseball consistently, logging a .370 batting average and a 1.380 OPS through his first 27 at-bats. He has been an extra-base machine, already racking up 23 total bases and seven extra-base hits. Rice faces Athletics starter Aaron Civale, who is currently surrendering 7.20 hits per nine innings. Given Rice’s elite contact metrics and Civale’s vulnerability on the mound, projecting Rice to clear his total bases number is a strong analytical play.