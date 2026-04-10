Hard Rock Bet Jackpots Debuts In New Jersey
Hard Rock Bet Casino in New Jersey is adding a new feature that is sure to create bigger payouts for its customers.
Hard Rock Bet Jackpots is now available, which gives players a chance to hit on one of four progressive jackpots by contributing and extra $0.20 per spin on a selection of top slot games.
This proprietary progressive jackpot feature includes four different tiers to provide frequent jackpots and larger prizes for New Jersey online casino players.
Four Different Jackpot Levels
Hard Rock Bet Jackpots includes four options to potentially win from.
- Mega Jackpot: Starts at $100,000 after each win
- Major Jackpot: Starts at $1,000
- Minor Jackpot: Starts at $100
- Mini Jackpot: Starts at $10
These jackpots will build throughout each participating spin. Users will just need to contribute the extra 20 cents per spin to take part and have a shot at winning six-figure+ jackpots.
“Launching Hard Rock Bet Jackpots in New Jersey is another major step in delivering a more rewarding and uniquely Hard Rock experience for our players,” Rich Criado, VP of Casino at Hard Rock Bet said in a statement. “At Hard Rock Bet Casino, we’re committed to innovation that elevates the player experience bringing bigger brand moments, more frequent prizes, and simple participation to the games our players already love.”
What Slot Games are Included in Jackpots
Hard Rock Bet Casino isn’t short on available slot options with more than 4,300 games included in the overall library.
Not all are included in Hard Rock Bet Jackpots, but users will find many of the popular titles they enjoy. That includes:
- Buffalo
- Cash Eruption
- Cleopatra
- Divine Fortune
- Double Top Dollar
- Huff N’ More Puff
- Huff N’ Lots of Puff
- Huff N’ Puff Money Mansion
- Hypernova Megaways
- Kick Drum Cash
- Oink, Oink, Oink
- Triple Gold
- Whitney Houston
Latest Hard Rock Bet NJ Promo Offer
On top of the latest jackpot news, the latest Hard Rock Casino promo code for new users involves one of the top online slots.
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The wagering requirement attached to the credits is just 1x, so that means any winnings to come from your bonus spins and your refund credits will be yours to keep.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.