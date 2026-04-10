Hard Rock Bet Jackpots Debuts In New Jersey

Hard Rock Bet Casino in New Jersey is adding a new feature that is sure to create bigger payouts for its customers.

Hard Rock Bet Jackpots is now available, which gives players a chance to hit on one of four progressive jackpots by contributing and extra $0.20 per spin on a selection of top slot games.

This proprietary progressive jackpot feature includes four different tiers to provide frequent jackpots and larger prizes for New Jersey online casino players.

Four Different Jackpot Levels

Hard Rock Bet Jackpots includes four options to potentially win from.

Mega Jackpot: Starts at $100,000 after each win

Starts at $100,000 after each win Major Jackpot: Starts at $1,000

Starts at $1,000 Minor Jackpot: Starts at $100

Starts at $100 Mini Jackpot: Starts at $10

These jackpots will build throughout each participating spin. Users will just need to contribute the extra 20 cents per spin to take part and have a shot at winning six-figure+ jackpots.

“Launching Hard Rock Bet Jackpots in New Jersey is another major step in delivering a more rewarding and uniquely Hard Rock experience for our players,” Rich Criado, VP of Casino at Hard Rock Bet said in a statement. “At Hard Rock Bet Casino, we’re committed to innovation that elevates the player experience bringing bigger brand moments, more frequent prizes, and simple participation to the games our players already love.”

What Slot Games are Included in Jackpots

Hard Rock Bet Casino isn’t short on available slot options with more than 4,300 games included in the overall library.

Not all are included in Hard Rock Bet Jackpots, but users will find many of the popular titles they enjoy. That includes:

Buffalo

Cash Eruption

Cleopatra

Divine Fortune

Double Top Dollar

Huff N’ More Puff

Huff N’ Lots of Puff

Huff N’ Puff Money Mansion

Hypernova Megaways

Kick Drum Cash

Oink, Oink, Oink

Triple Gold

Whitney Houston

Latest Hard Rock Bet NJ Promo Offer

On top of the latest jackpot news, the latest Hard Rock Casino promo code for new users involves one of the top online slots.

HARD ROCK BET

CASINO Offer T&Cs

Deposit $10+ & Get 500 Bonus Spins on Cash Eruption and Up To $1,000 Back in Casino Bonus!



Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. All Rewards issued as non-withdrawable site credits. $10+ deposit required for 500 Bonus Spins for Cash Eruption™ only. Up to $1,000 back in casino bonus if player has net loss on slots after first 24 hours. Casino Bonus credit has a 1x wager requirement. Must be 21+ and physically present in NJ to play. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER. LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10+

GET 500 SPINS + UP TO $1,000 BACK! GET OFFER NOW

No promo code is needed, just use one of our available links to get 500 bonus spins on Cash Eruption by depositing at least $10 into your new account. On top of that, you will also get your first 24-hour net losses on slot games back in a casino bonus, up to $1,000.

The wagering requirement attached to the credits is just 1x, so that means any winnings to come from your bonus spins and your refund credits will be yours to keep.