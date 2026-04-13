Top NJ Online Casino Promo Offers Available in April 2026

As the weather warms up in The Garden State for spring, New Jersey online casinos are springing in top bonus offers for new customers.

Whether it is free spins, deposit matches, or bonus credits, the top NJ online casinos are offering plenty this month.

Here’s a look at five of the best iGaming promos you can cash-in on in New Jersey.

Hollywood Casino NJ Code ESNY: 300 Bonus Spins + Up to $1,000 in Credits

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Get $500 Penn Play Credits & 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS! GET OFFER NOW

The latest Hollywood Casino NJ promo code of “ESNY” will give new users 300 bonus spins and your first 24-hour net losses back in PENN Play Credits, up to $500. Just play at least $5 in real money wagers on casino games to receive the bonus spins. They will come in 10 sets of 30 spins for select Hollywood Casino slot games. Each spin has a value of $0.20. Log in each day to receive the remaining sets of spins. Upon making your first wager, that will start your 24-hour window. Your net losses over that time will be refunded to you in PENN Play Credits, up to $500. These credits have a 1x wagering requirement, so any winnings from them will be yours to keep.

betPARX Casino NJ: 250 Spins + Up to $1,000 Back

BETPARX CASINO NJ

New Users Get a Bonus Back Up to $1,000! + 250 bonus spins for a featured slot



LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP OFFER GET UP TO

$1,000 BACK PLAY NOW

Another casino with multiple bonuses included in their offer is betPARX Casino NJ. Just sign up using one of our links to get 250 bonus spins to be used on the featured slot game The Sweetest: Collect ‘Em!. The slots will come in sets of 25 over 10 days of logging in. You will also get your first 24 hours of net losses back in casino credits, up to $1,000. The casino credits do have a 5x wagering requirement, so you will need to wager each bonus credit dollar five times before it is released to your account and available for withdrawal.

Hard Rock Casino NJ: 500 Spins + Up to $1,000 Back

HARD ROCK BET

CASINO Offer T&Cs

Deposit $10+ & Get 500 Bonus Spins on Cash Eruption and Up To $1,000 Back in Casino Bonus!



Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. All Rewards issued as non-withdrawable site credits. $10+ deposit required for 500 Bonus Spins for Cash Eruption™ only. Up to $1,000 back in casino bonus if player has net loss on slots after first 24 hours. Casino Bonus credit has a 1x wager requirement. Must be 21+ and physically present in NJ to play. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER. LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10+

GET 500 SPINS + UP TO $1,000 BACK! GET OFFER NOW

The latest Hard Rock Casino bonus offer gives new users 500 bonus spins for the featured slot Cash Eruption as well as your first 24 hours of net losses on slots back in bonus credits, up to $1,000. All you have to do is deposit $10 to qualify for the offer and you will get the first set of 50 bonus spins for the popular slot game. The remaining sets will come when you log in each day for the following nine days. Once you make your first real money slot wager, the 24-hour clock will begin. Your net losses on slots over that time will be reimbursed in casino credits, up to $1,000. Those bonus credits carry just a 1x wagering requirement, so any winnings from them will be yours to keep. The bonus spins have a $0.20 value and any winnings from them will also be yours.

Caesars Palace Casino NJ Code ESNYCZRLAUNCH: Three Bonus Offers

Caesars Casino NJ States: New Jersey GET THE APP CODE: ESNYCZRLAUNCH CODE: ESNYCZRLAUNCH SIGNUP BONUS

MATCH $1,000MATCH + $10 SIGNUP BONUS BET NOW

It’s a bit of a mouthful of a promo code by using “ESNYCZRLAUNCH” will get new users to Caesars Palace Casino NJ three different bonus promotions. The first is a $10 sign-up bonus with no strings attached. No deposit is required for the bonus and any winnings from them are yours to keep. Should you want to make a deposit, Caesars will match your first deposit, up to $1,000. The deposit match credits will be available for select slot games as carry a 15x wagering requirement. Lastly, once you play $25 in real money casino games, you will receive 2,500 Reward Credits for your Caesars Rewards membership, which you will get automatically enrolled in upon sign-up.

Bet365 Casino NJ: Up to 1,000 Spins + $1,000 Deposit Match

BET365 CASINO Offer T&Cs Deposit Match & 10 Days of Spins Up to $1,000 Matched Deposit & Up to 1,000 Spins! Deposit required. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. States: NJ, PA. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/KY/LA/NJ/OH/VA) and 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) 21+ (CO/IA/NJ/OH/VA) and 18+ (KY) GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000 DEPOSIT MATCH & UP TO 1000 SPINS BET NOW

One of the offers that doubles up on the four-figure bonuses is bet365 Casino NJ. Just select the “Claim” box while making your first deposit to have it matched by bet365, up to $1,000. Just be aware that the deposit match has a 30x wagering requirement, which can be a bit lofty, but you have 30 days to meet it. When it comes to the bonus spins, you will get a random choice of 50, 75, or 100 bonus spins each day for 10 different days. That’s anywhere from 500-1000 bonus spins. Your selections will have to be spaced 24 hours apart. The spins are also available for a select series of featured slots.