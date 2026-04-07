Can New Yorkers Use Virtual Wallet Payments Like PayPal or Venmo at NJ Online Casinos?

The efforts to legalize New York online casinos are still ongoing and no projected date for them to be legalized is within sight.

That keeps New York residents having to resort to cross the state border to visit New Jersey if they desire to use legal iGaming platforms.

If wondering what top casino banking options you have to use, mobile payments are one of the most convenient ways to make deposits.

The top NJ online casinos are currently accepting Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo and more to make your experience efficient and secure. Here’s a breakdown of all the different virtual wallet options available to use at New Jersey online casinos.

Virtual Wallet Payment Options at NJ Online Casinos

A virtual wallet is something commonly referenced as a “mobile payment.” These are transactions done using a portable device like an iPhone or a smartwatch when in a retail store. These types of payments can also be done online in a seamless fashion if you have set up the virtual wallet on your mobile device.

Virtual wallets are a digital copy of your banking cards, such as a debit card or credit card, allowing you to use your device to pay with those cards as opposed to needing a physical copy or entering in the number for each transaction. Virtual wallets are becoming more and more of a common payment method around the world, and in iGaming.

Apple Pay

One of the most recognized mobile payment methods is Apple Pay, a virtual wallet that is available on iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. Apple Pay is installed as an app on your device that contains virtual copies of your payment cards.

These cards are stored into the app so you don’t need to have them physically on you to make your payments. The Apple Pay function can make online payments through a simple double-click of the home button on your iPhone, a thumb print, or a Face ID scan if permitted.

Apple Pay has made making transactions online very seamless and efficient. They will reflect on your bank account immediately while also appearing in your iGaming account immediately.

Google Pay

The Android version of Apple Pay, Google Pay provides the same services for non-Apple users.

Though this format and execution is similar to its rival, not all iGaming operators have accepted Google Pay as of yet, but that should be soon. It carries the same functionality as Apple Pay and comes from another trusted name in online technology.

PayPal

A mobile payment that has been around for years, PayPal has continued to develop it’s product and acts as a secure virtual wallet option.

Along with being able to add your banking cards in PayPal, the service also allows you to directly connect your bank account. So, if you aren’t keen on debit cards or credit cards, PayPal will work as a direct transfer to your bank account.

PayPal is widely accepted by most online casinos, but transactions can take 24-48 hours to appear on your bank statement using this method.

Venmo

Venmo got started as an easy peer-to-peer payment method that was established through Facebook. However, it is now one of the more popular mobile payment options in the US.

Like the others, Venmo has created a method to provide digital copies of your banking cards, as well as creating their own branded cards in recent years.

Transactions through Venmo are seamless and quick to appear, as more iGaming operators have added the deposit option in the last year.

Skrill

Skrill is a mobile payment option that works pretty much the same as the others.

The big difference here is Skrill has opened itself up to working with a broader range of currency. That includes international currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Because of that, Skrill is a popular option around the globe, but not as commonly used for US online casinos.