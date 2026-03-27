New YES Network ad features Larry David alongside Michael Kay

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Every New Yorker loves Larry David. It’s kind of the law. You don’t have to necessarily like “Seinfeld” or “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but you at least respect the references. And to those who don’t: NO SOUP FOR YOU!

And the Brooklyn-born David, of course, went against the grain in his youth and chose the Yankees over the local Dodgers. Thus, why not feature him in an ad for the YES Network alongside longtime Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay?

Say YES to our new Yankees commercial with Larry David! Watch now. pic.twitter.com/5YTEV6cFjZ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 27, 2026

It’s the classic inter-generational exchange. Larry, ever the grumpy old man, can’t find the Yankee game on his TV. So what does he do? Calls, of all people, Michael Kay to help him fix it. And right when Kay is about to call a game, to boot.

Add a mahjong joke, and it’s one of the more clever commercials YES has put out in a while. Probably the best since Brett Gardner & Co. spoofed “The Sandlot.”

Also, find a more relatable ad. It’s the same generation after generation. The young ‘uns teach the old folks the new technology. Though, for what it’s worth, I never use my remote’s voice function. Cutting the cable and shifting to apps/SmartTV does wonders simplifying things. First pitch is a few minutes away, so that means turn on the Fire Stick and open up Gotham Sports App. And cue Kay’s dulcet tones with a side of “See ya!”

Next, why not have YES go a step further for the Subway Series and bring back Larry David, but this time with Jerry Seinfeld? Think about it. Seinfeld’s a Mets fan. Maybe Gary, Keith, and Ron can make an appearance. It’d be like a YES/SNY crossover episode…which will probably never happen because reasons.

Anyway, it’s a simple ad that both gets the point across—watch the Yankees on YES—and offers a slice of NYC culture. And speaking of:

The Yankees face the Giants at 4:35 p.m. ET and can be watched on the YES Network/Gotham Sports App as well as ESPN Unlimited.