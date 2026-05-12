New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Picks & Predictions: Betting Preview & Player Props

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The New York Yankees (26-16) are looking for immediate revenge as they continue their American League East series against the Baltimore Orioles (19-23). Following a narrow 3-2 defeat in their previous matchup, the Yankees aim to get the bats going at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

Despite dropping the last contest, and their last four overall, the Yankees have enjoyed a good start to the regular season, heavily propelled by the offensive firepower of elite talents like Aaron Judge. The Yankees will look to leverage their run-scoring capabilities and strong team ERA to bounce back and even the series. On the other side of the diamond, the Orioles hope to string together consecutive wins and climb out of an early-season hole behind cornerstone players like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson.

Whether you’re backing the favorite on the moneyline or hunting for underdog runline value at New York sports betting apps, this preview breaks down the situational angles. Read on for our latest consensus odds, top run total predictions, and the most valuable player prop bets on the board.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -142 / Orioles +120

Yankees -142 / Orioles +120 Total (Over/Under): 8.5 runs (Over -118 / Under -102)

8.5 runs (Over -118 / Under -102) Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+114) / Orioles +1.5 (-136)

The consensus odds list the visiting Yankees as the moneyline favorites at -142, a slight shift from their -138 opening line. The hometown Orioles enter as +120 underdogs. Bettors looking to back the Yankees on the runline to win by multiple runs (-1.5) will find +114 odds, while the Orioles to cover the +1.5 spread sits at -136. Oddsmakers have set the total number of runs for the matchup at 8.5, with the Over slightly favored at -118.

Yankees vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks

Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-142)

Yankees (-142) Over/Under Pick: Over 8.5 Runs (-118)

Backing the Yankees on the moneyline is the most logical analytical play in this matchup. The Yankees have performed reliably when expected to win, boasting a 21-15 record (58.3%) as the betting favorite this season. Conversely, the Orioles have struggled heavily when oddsmakers list them as the underdog, managing just a 6-12 record (33.3%).

The pitching discrepancy also creates a clear situational edge for the Yankees. The Yankees’ staff enters the game with a stellar 3.15 ERA, which should comfortably suppress an Orioles lineup batting just .230 on the year. Meanwhile, the Orioles’ pitching staff has stumbled to a 4.68 collective ERA, giving the Yankees a distinct advantage at the plate.

For the run total, the Over provides the most compelling angle. When playing as the underdog, the Orioles’ games have hit the Over an impressive 72.2% of the time. Given the Orioles’ elevated team ERA and the Yankees’ ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities as favorites, expect the away lineup to do the heavy lifting and push the combined score past the 8.5-run threshold.

Top Yankees vs. Orioles Player Prop Bets

Pick: Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases

Targeting Aaron Judge to eclipse 1.5 total bases is the premier player prop on the board. The Yankees right fielder has been an absolute force in the batter’s box this season, posting a monstrous .633 slugging percentage and a 1.035 OPS. Judge has already racked up 95 total bases—driven largely by his 16 home runs and seven doubles across 150 at-bats.

He draws a highly favorable matchup against the Orioles’ probable starter, Trevor Rogers. Rogers has been extremely vulnerable to opposing lineups, allowing 34 hits and 51 total bases across just 30.1 innings of work. Rogers currently holds an elevated 4.75 ERA and is surrendering a generous .281 opponent batting average.

Given Rogers’s tendency to leave pitches over the plate and allow solid contact, Judge is in a prime position to inflict damage. Grab a DraftKings promo code, and expect the Yankees slugger to leverage this pitching mismatch, drive the ball into the gaps or over the fence, and comfortably clear his total bases prop.