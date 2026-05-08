Yankees promote OF Spencer Jones for MLB debut

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

The New York Yankees are calling up exciting power-hitting outfield prospect Spencer Jones after Jasson Dominguez sprained his AC joint catching the first out of Thursday’s 9-2 win over Texas. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was first with the news on Thursday, noting that Jones currently leads all levels of the minor leagues with 41 RBI.

The Yankees are planning to call up OF Spencer Jones, their No. 6 prospect, per source. Jones has 11 home runs, 41 RBI and a .958 OPS in 33 games at Triple-A this season. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 7, 2026

Jones, the Yankees’ No. 6 prospect, has continued socking the ball in the minors this season. His 11 home runs and .958 OPS are paired with a solid .258 batting average. He was New York’s first-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2022. His 6’7″ frame brought immediate comparisons to team captain Aaron Judge.

Granted, Jones’ issues with strikeouts make him more likely to be Joey Gallo than the three-time MVP, but the numbers still pop. YES Network’s Conor Foley pointed out that numbers aside, Jones has made some clear adjustments:

Spencer Jones first 8 games: .212 BA / .297 OBP / .485 SLG (.782 OPS) … 5 XBH (2 HR) … 8.1 BB% … 51.4 K%



Spencer Jones rest of season (25 g): .276 BA / .390 OBP / .632 SLG (1.022 OPS) … 13 XBH (9 HR) … 14.3 BB% … 25.7 K% — Conor Foley (@ConorFoleyYES) May 7, 2026

Of course, this doesn’t mean Spencer Jones is automatically a lineup fixture for the rest of the season. Dominguez is expected to miss a few weeks with a sprained AC joint and won’t just be tossed aside. Giancarlo Stanton could also return from his latest calf strain soon-ish. One way or another, this stint in the Bronx is temporary.

The real test will be to see how well Jones’ adjustments carry over to the majors. He hit .274 across Double and Triple-A last season, mashing 35 home runs with 80 home runs and even 29 steals. Jones also plays a half-decent center field, though he’ll probably serve as the primary DH in the Bronx.

The downside, Jones still has a lot to learn about drawing walks. Granted, it’s only improved as he’s developed in the minors, but MLB pitching is a different animal. What’s more, if he debuts in Milwaukee on Friday as expected? He’ll be facing 24-year-old ace Jacob Misiorowski, who has averaged 99.3 mph on his fastball this season. Now add a filthy curveball, a biting slider, and his reverse splits. Left-handed hitters are batting .147 against the Miz compared to righties at .203.

What does this mean for Jones? Simply patience. He is not there to earn a permanent roster spot. He is simply the next man up following Dominguez’s injury. It should be clear early if he’s in over his head at the MLB level, even with all his improvements down on the farm.

But just the same, this is an encouraging sign from the Yankees’ front office. How long has Brian Cashman been trashed online for allegedly hugging prospects too close? Or holding them back too long in the minors until they simply hit a wall?

Just ask former top infield prospect Oswald Peraza. One moment, he’s competing with Anthony Volpe. Then cue a trade to the Angels for nothing. Now, albeit on a last-place team, Peraza is batting .278 with a 120 wRC+.

In recent years, Cashman likely would have left Jones in Scranton and instead promoted veteran journeyman Seth Brown. Or maybe Yanquiel Fernandez. Both have MLB experience, with Brown hitting 20 and 25 home runs in Oakland in 2021 and ’22.

Not this time. Brian Cashman and his front office see what Spencer Jones has done over the last year-plus. Time to see if he’s a future Bronx fixture, or future trade chip.