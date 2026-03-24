New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks: Betting Odds, Picks, and Prop Predictions

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As the regular season hits the final stretch past the 72-game mark, the New York Knicks are gearing up for a critical interconference matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Every late-season contest carries heavy playoff implications, and the Knicks have built a phenomenal two-way force this year. Boasting a stifling defense that limits opponents to just 110.4 points per game while efficiently executing a methodical halfcourt offense to generate 117.2 points, the Knicks ruthlessly protect their home floor. Led by the stellar shot-creation of Jalen Brunson and the inside-out versatility of Karl-Anthony Towns, they will be tested by a Pelicans squad that has won 5 of its last 7 games.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Odds

Point Spread: Knicks -8.5 (-113) | Pelicans +8.5 (-107)

Knicks -8.5 (-113) | Pelicans +8.5 (-107) Moneyline: Knicks -375 | Pelicans +295

Knicks -375 | Pelicans +295 Total Points: O/U 229.5 (Over -113 / Under -106)

Consensus oddsmakers have positioned the hometown Knicks as heavy favorites, reflected by their steep -375 moneyline and an 8.5-point spread. Stripping away the sportsbook juice, this moneyline translates to a 75.7% vig-free implied win probability for the Knicks, compared to just 24.3% for the Pelicans. There has been a slight shift in consensus lines since they first opened; the spread dipped slightly from an initial Knicks -9 to -8.5, and the opening total dropped a full point from 230.5 down to the current 229.5. Bettors looking for early action on NY sports betting apps will also note that the first-half spread favors the Knicks at -5.5, indicating expectations for them to establish their halfcourt dominance early in the game.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Picks and Predictions

Pick: Pelicans +8.5 (-107)

While the Knicks are formidable at Madison Square Garden, the Pelicans offer excellent situational betting value on the spread. The Pelicans are currently riding a highly profitable streak, going 4-0-1 against the spread over their last five games. Even though the Knicks shoot an efficient 47.5% from the floor, laying 8.5 points against a roster with significant perimeter firepower is a difficult task. The Knicks are rightfully heavy favorites to win outright, but expect the Pelicans to battle hard on the glass, push the tempo, and keep the final margin within the number.

Pick: Under 229.5 (-106)

The under is the smartest analytical play for this matchup. The Knicks dictate a methodical tempo and rely on a suffocating defense that restricts opponents to a mere 110.4 points per game. Furthermore, recent betting trends heavily favor a lower-scoring affair; the over has only hit in 11 of the last 30 games for the Knicks (a 36.6% hit rate), highlighting a strong 63.4% tendency toward the under. With the Knicks aiming to control the pace and limit transition opportunities for the Pelicans, expect a gritty, defensive battle that ultimately falls short of the 229.5-point total.

Best Pelicans vs. Knicks Player Prop Bets

With a plethora of elite talent taking the floor, the player prop market offers several intriguing angles based on concrete, season-long production trends.

Pick: Mikal Bridges Over 12.5 Points

Bridges has been a reliable offensive fixture all year. Across 72 games, he has accumulated 1,057 points, translating to a steady average of 14.68 points per contest. With this prop total sitting roughly two points below his typical nightly output, backing the over provides a distinct statistical edge. As the Pelicans focus their defensive attention on containing Brunson on the perimeter, Bridges will see enough volume and open catch-and-shoot opportunities to comfortably eclipse this mark.

Pick: Karl-Anthony Towns Under 12.5 Rebounds

Towns has been a dominant two-way force inside, pulling down 801 total rebounds across 67 starts. However, his resulting average sits at 11.95 rebounds per game. He will be battling against a massive, physical frontcourt featuring Williamson and promising rookie Yves Missi, who has tallied 165 offensive rebounds this season. Asking Towns to secure 13 boards in a potentially grinding matchup against aggressive glass-crashers is a high threshold. Fading the over on this slightly inflated rebounding total is the sharp play for New York sports betting.