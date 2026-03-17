New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Predictions: Betting Odds, Picks, and Player Props

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The New York Knicks are set to host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on March 17, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT, with the Eastern Conference clash broadcast locally on MSG and FDSIN. New York continues to cement its identity as a defensive juggernaut, but the primary storyline heading into tonight’s matchup revolves around star point guard Jalen Brunson. Fresh off scoring 29 points in a 101-92 victory over these very same Pacers just four days ago, Brunson has been downgraded to doubtful with an ankle injury. His absence places a massive offensive burden on Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges to operate the halfcourt offense.

Indiana arrives in Manhattan reeling from a 13-game losing streak, dropping to an abysmal 15-53 on the season. The visitors are dealing with their own crushing injury blows, as leading scorer Pascal Siakam remains doubtful with a knee sprain. With both teams missing key offensive engines, this divisional showdown will test which supporting cast can step up and execute fundamentally sound basketball.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Betting Odds

As of publication, here are the consensus odds from major sportsbooks:

Point Spread: Knicks -14.5 (-110) | Pacers +14.5 (-109)

Knicks -14.5 (-110) | Pacers +14.5 (-109) Total Points (Over/Under): 221.5 (Over -112 / Under -108)

221.5 (Over -112 / Under -108) Moneyline: Knicks -917 (86.49% vig-free probability) | Pacers +610 (13.51% vig-free probability)

Oddsmakers have positioned New York as an overwhelming home favorite at NY sports betting apps, reflecting Indiana’s disastrous season and current slide. The point spread has seen notable movement since the initial numbers were released, tightening from an opening line of -17.5 down to -14.5 as news of Brunson’s doubtful status broke. Additionally, expectations for a fast-paced shootout have cooled, with the projected over/under falling four full points from an opening mark of 225.5 down to 221.5.

New York Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Picks & Predictions

Pick: Knicks -14.5 (-110)

Despite laying a massive number, New York is perfectly positioned to cover this spread on their home floor. The glaring mismatch tonight lies on the defensive end. The Knicks stifle opponents into a slow halfcourt offense, allowing just 110.6 points per game on 46% shooting from the floor. Conversely, Indiana bleeds points, surrendering 119.9 per night while allowing opponents to shoot 49%. Even without Brunson, New York’s defensive rigidity and rebounding superiority—averaging 46.2 boards per game compared to Indiana’s 42.2—will exploit a Pacers team that has gone a dismal 1-6 (14.2% win rate) in their last seven games against opponents with a winning record.

Pick: Under 221.5 (-108)

This matchup has all the makings of a defensive grind. Recent situational trends heavily favor a lower score, as the under has hit in 83.3% of New York’s last six home games against opponents with a losing record. With Siakam and Brunson both likely sidelined, generating high-quality shots will be a struggle. New York limits opponents to just 36% from beyond the arc and dominates the glass, effectively neutralizing second-chance opportunities. Expecting fewer than 222 combined points is the high-value analytical angle.

Top NBA Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Pacers

Pick: Karl-Anthony Towns Over 11.5 Rebounds

Towns is poised to dominate the interior in this matchup. The versatile big man has been a relentless force on the glass this season, pulling down 11.8 rebounds per night across 64 games. The tactical environment perfectly sets up a spike in rebounding opportunities; Indiana tries to get up and down the court at one of the league’s fastest tempos (100.9 pace) but surrenders nearly 120 points per game, leading to erratic misses and extra possessions. With Brunson likely out, Towns becomes the undisputed anchor of the rotation on both ends of the floor.

Pick: Andrew Nembhard Over 13.5 Points

Assuming he clears his questionable tag (calf contusion), Andrew Nembhard is in a prime position to capitalize on massive volume. With Siakam doubtful and Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, Indiana desperately needs its remaining guards to shoulder the scoring load. Nembhard has been highly productive throughout the 2026 campaign, averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting a steady 44% from the field. Given the guaranteed increase in usage within a fast-paced offense, clearing the 14-point threshold offers a tremendous statistical edge against his baseline. It would make sense to use a DraftKings NY promo on Nembhard’s number.