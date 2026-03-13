New York Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Picks & Predictions: Betting the Spread in Indianapolis

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The New York Knicks (42-25) roll into Indianapolis looking to solidify their playoff positioning against an Indiana Pacers (15-51) squad currently mired in a brutal 11-game losing streak. Tip-off is scheduled for March 13, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the broadcast airing live on MSG and FDSIN.

New York’s fast-paced offense has been humming this regular season, anchored by the elite production of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges. The Knicks will look to get up and down the court and dictate the tempo against a reeling Pacers team that has already been eliminated from postseason contention.

Indiana will lean on the versatile presence of Pascal Siakam to generate a functional halfcourt offense, but their defense has been historically bad, allowing 125 or more points in eight straight contests. With the Knicks looking to close out their five-game road trip on a high note, we break down the New York sports betting odds and best bets for this Eastern Conference clash.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Betting Odds

Point Spread: Knicks -13.5 (-110) | Pacers +13.5 (-110)

Knicks -13.5 (-110) | Pacers +13.5 (-110) Total Points (Over/Under): 227.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

227.5 (Over -110 | Under -110) Moneyline: Knicks -943 | Pacers +628

Oddsmakers are heavily favoring the visiting Knicks, initially opening the line at -11.5 before early action pushed the spread to -13.5. The moneyline market paints a stark picture of the expected mismatch, with New York carrying an 86.8% vig-free implied probability of winning outright compared to Indiana’s 13.2%. Meanwhile, the projected game total has seen a slight dip, moving down from an opening mark of 228.5 to the current over/under of 227.5 points.

Knicks vs. Pacers Predictions: Spread and Total Betting Picks

Spread Prediction: Knicks -13.5

Laying a massive double-digit spread on the road carries some inherent risk, but New York is the clear analytical choice to cover. Indiana is in absolute freefall, dragging an 11-game losing streak and a seven-game home losing skid into this matchup. The primary culprit is their historically porous defense, which is surrendering a staggering 120.0 points per game on the season. Over their last 10 losses, opponents are averaging 128.4 points. The Knicks’ offense averages 117.2 points while shooting 47.4% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, making them perfectly equipped to exploit Indiana’s struggles and pull away for a comfortable victory.

Total Points Prediction: Over 227.5

Grabbing a DraftKings promo code and backing the Over is the strongest situational play. This aligns perfectly with a highly relevant betting trend: the Over has hit in 80% of the Knicks’ last five road games against opponents with a losing record. Indiana’s inability to get consistent stops is well-documented, as they have allowed 125 or more points in eight straight contests. However, the Pacers still manage to push the tempo and put up 111.3 points per game on the offensive end. Expect a high-scoring affair that comfortably clears the 227.5-point total.

Best Knicks vs. Pacers Player Prop Bets & Predictions

Jalen Brunson OVER 25.5 Points

Jalen Brunson operates as the central engine for New York’s halfcourt offense, consistently delivering elite production. This season, the star point guard is averaging 26.2 points per game, having racked up 1,625 points across 62 starts. Going up against a vulnerable Pacers defense that bleeds 120.0 points per contest, Brunson will find plenty of open looks. Indiana’s tendency to get up and down the court will generate extra shooting possessions for both sides, elevating the game’s overall pace. With the Pacers allowing 125 or more points in eight consecutive matchups, Brunson is in a prime situational spot to clear this 25.5-point threshold strictly through offensive volume and defensive exploitation.