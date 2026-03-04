FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Thunder-Knicks + NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

The NBA season is heating up as we get deeper into March. There are a handful of great games on Wednesday, including Knicks-Thunder, Celtics-Hornets and Bucks-Hawks. Not to mention, there are dozens of college basketball games to choose from.

Wednesday Night NBA Matchups

With three compelling matchups on the slate, bettors have several angles to explore, from tight spreads in Milwaukee to potential upsets in Boston. Below are the current odds for the upcoming NBA action.

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total OKC Thunder @ NY Knicks OKC -4.5 (-110) | NYK +4.5 (-110) OKC -184 | NYK +154 222.5 Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics CHA +6.5 (-108) | BOS -6.5 (-112) CHA +205 | BOS -250 212.5 Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks ATL +1 (-106) | MIL -1 (-114) ATL -102 | MIL -118 231.5

The marquee game of the evening features the defensive-minded Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the New York Knicks. OKC enters this contest boasting a league-best defensive rating of 106.0, a stifling unit that will look to contain New York’s primary engine, Jalen Brunson. Brunson is currently averaging 26.7 points and 6.2 assists per game, carrying a massive offensive load for the Knicks.

The biggest storyline for bettors to monitor is the status of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While he is averaging a spectacular 31.8 points per game on 55.1% shooting, he is dealing with an abdominal strain. If he suits up, the Thunder’s offense becomes significantly more lethal. Conversely, the Knicks will lean on Karl-Anthony Towns, who is contributing 19.8 points and pulling down 11.8 rebounds per game, to exploit the interior.

